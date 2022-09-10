Chrissy Teigen Calls John Legend’s New Song ‘SPLASH’ ‘Embarrassing’

When John Legend is not coaching on “The Voice” he’s writing songs about his sexy wife, Chrissy Teigen. On August 31, Legend posted a video on Instagram promoting his new self-titled album, “Legend.”

The expectant father captioned the video with “#LEGEND is out now! AND from the producers of “Trailer Talk”, new web series alert! ‘Songs I Wrote About Chrissy’ featuring a teaser of my new song #SPLASH!”

Adult Lyrics Saturate the Video

The video opens with Legend sitting on a sofa, speaking to the viewers. “Hello everybody, my name is John Legend. You may also know me as Chrissy Teigen’s husband. I’ve written a few songs about Chrissy Teigen, and this is part one of our series, ‘songs I wrote about Chrissy.’”

The scene then switches to Legend sitting in his studio, where he continues, “I have a new song from my new album, ‘Legend.’ It’s also about my wife, Chrissy Teigen. And it’s called ‘Splash.’”

The song, which also features Jhené Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign, then begins to play as Legend moves to the beat while the lyrics pop up on screen. The lyrics are notably sexual and quite graphic. They also mix religious imagery with sexual imagery, which some fans may find shocking.

“Purify me, wanna be baptized/Taste those thighs, make ’em touch the sky/Purify me, bring me back to life/Each and every time that I take a dive and I—Splish, splash/Yeah, I’m swimmin’ in it right/I’m spendin’ every night, yeah/Splish, splash/The deeper that we go/You feelin’ every stroke, oh Splish, splash…I’m swimmin’ in it right/I’m spendin’ every night, yeah”

The second verse, which is not included in the Instagram video is equally suggestive: “Ride that boat, coast to coast/Wet that bed, boy, you know I’ll/Ride this way for a trillion days Take me all the way, I love it when you…”

The third verse is even more graphic: “Splish, splash, I just stay wet like bubble bath/Better yet a late, nah, better yet to sleep/I’m makin’ her squirt and it’s all on my sheets/She wet the bed up/Every time I hit it from the back, lil’ shorty say, ‘Bless up’/Just got your hair done, you know it’s gon’ get messed up/Give you affection, I give you pleasure/Girl, who else you know gon’ f*** you better?/Girl, I got ninety-nine ways to make you melt/And I can swim like Michael Phelps, I made it.”

Teigen and Fans Comment

The woman the song was written for posted on Instagram, “well this is embarrassing !!!!!” Teigen’s reply to her husband’s tribute garnered over 4600 likes and over 400 replies. One fan wrote, “@chrissyteigen Excuse😍😍 the man he just can’t help himself he has so much love for you.” Another responded, “@chrissyteigen did we need to know that?!! 🙄 Really? @johnlegend.” Another fan called the track “embarrassingly hot.”

Billboard reports that “In a tweet on Friday (Sept. 9), Teigen replied to a fan who commented on the song by posting a GIF of a woman grinding on the subway with the caption ‘Splash from @johnlegend @JheneAiko and @tydollasign will have you like…’ Teigen concurred with the fan, adding, “it is very dirty and not for the children! Ben Shapiro gonna call for WAP doctors again!”

Billboard explains that in the second part of her response, Teigen was referring “to some comments made by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro back in 2020 following the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” in which the commentator railed against the sexually explicit lyrics of the song before claiming that his ‘doctor wife’ had prescribed a series of medical issues to any woman who was claiming to have a WAP as the song described it.”

Shapiro wrote at the time, “My only real concern is that the women involved — who apparently require a ‘bucket and a mop’ — get the medical care they require.”

