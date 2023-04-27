Exclusive: Kala Banham Reveals How Past Rejections Fuel Her Success on ‘The Voice’

Kala Banham knows a thing or two about rejection. It’s not something she nor anyone wants to experience, but Banham shared with Heavy that all of those ‘almost maybes’ she encountered are what has gotten her to the point that she’s at in ‘The Voice.’

Viewers who are taking in ‘The Voice’ Season 23, which also serves as the final run for Blake Shelton as a coach, will be familiar with Banham. She is the only contestant on this season who has been a part of three separate teams, first joining Niall Horan’s squad after the Blind Auditions before being stolen by Kelly Clarkson and then more recently, by Chance The Rapper after her Knockouts performance. She is one of the five members of Chance’s playoff team that will get things started next Monday night.

Kala Banham isn’t New to ‘The Voice’ After Many Prior Attempts

There’s a level of resiliency in the Florida native that makes it easy to understand why she is unfazed at having had three different coaches after just four performances. She’s been through the wringer, grinding her way just to get on the long-running NBC competition series.

Kala Banham's Emotional Version of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" | The Voice Blind Auditions

Banham revealed that she had previously auditioned four times before getting the go ahead that she would be appearing on Season 23. She first began trying out for ‘The Voice’ in January 2019 and continued doing so until she got her foot in the door. The first audition was in-person, she shared, while the rest of them were done virtually.

“It’s funny because with each rejection you would think I would get more and more discouraged,” she told Heavy. “But I was very close each time so I felt it was going to be a matter of time. It was really meant to be.”

In those four prior attempts at getting onto the show, the 26-year-old explained that the producers aren’t giving you much feedback, either. They’ll encourage each contestant to return, but according to Banham, it’s more so the onus of the individual to step back into the ring and risk facing failure one time more. She ultimately called it a “trial and error process” but one that she has finally reaped the benefits of.

‘The Voice’ Wasn’t the Only Show She Tried Out For

Banham didn’t just limit her exposure to ‘The Voice’ either. She shared with Heavy that she also auditioned for “American Idol” back when she was 16 years old. She even made it far enough in the pre-show auditions that she was able to sing in front of the celebrity judges. At the time it was Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr., and Keith Urban.

Her audition was clipped into a montage that the then-FOX program aired. She was among a group that didn’t receive the golden tickets to Hollywood.

“I got a no which was justified,” she shared. “I was not ready at that point in my life, I’m really happy with the way things have worked out.”

Banham Has Already Seen Her Growth From ‘The Voice’

Since that moment, and thanks in large part to the experience she had on Season 23 of ‘The Voice,’ Kala can see the growth in herself. One of the things she recalls that held her back in those failed attempts was her confidence. With the way ‘The Voice’ operates, it’s sink or swim so Banham is thankful that the competition has strengthened her in that regard, claiming it has helped her “with high-pressure situations”

“I’ve dealt with really bad stage nerves for my entire life,” Banham revealed. “It’s gotten better over time but I’ve never had performances like this where you perform for millions of people at home but also huge names in the industry. With each performance, I feel more and more confident that I’m able to do the things that I have practiced and that I feel in touch with the song. It’s made me feel more confident.”

When asked about that hurdle, Banham noted that “believing in myself” was the thing holding her back the most during her past auditions and also in her present day.

Gina Miles vs. Kala Banham on Bon Iver's "Skinny Love" | The Voice Battles | NBC

“That was a huge reason I didn’t pursue music full-time from the beginning,” Banham went on. “I went to college and got a degree in Public Relations. I just never really thought that I could do it. That was something that was a challenge for me for the longest time.”

Now, Banham finds herself among a small group of 20 individuals competing for the Season 23 crown. She has also had the privilege of working under three of the four coaches on the show, and she even has caught the attention of one of the biggest modern rock bands after performing one of their hit songs on “The Voice.” All of this came after all of those failed attempts earlier in her career, proving that the ‘almost maybes’ of her past were exactly what she needed to reach the point she’s at today.

‘The Voice’ airs new episodes every Monday night on NBC.