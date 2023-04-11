‘The Voice’ 23: Schedule Changes for Rest of Season

“The Voice” season 23 is experiencing some scheduling changes through the end of the season.

While fans have been used to tuning in to two episodes a week since the Blind Auditions began on March 6, with “The Voice” usually airing on Monday and Tuesday nights, however NBC has announced that the show will drop to one episode per week, with the change going into effect yesterday, April 10. That means there will be no new episode tonight, Tuesday, April 11.

‘The Voice’ is Airing 1 Episode a Week

Per NBC’s announcement, the Battles ended with the April 4 episode, and on April 10 the series aired a special episode titled “Best of the Blinds, Battles, and Blake” which looked back at the first half of the season as well as coach Blake Shelton who is retiring at the end of this season after 12 years with the show.

After April 10, “The Voice” is changing to airing once a week, keeping its existing time slot of 8 p.m. on Mondays. The April 17 episode will see the competition return with the Knockout round, followed by the Playoffs and Live Shows. While it is unclear exactly how the format of these episodes may change in response to this scheduling change, contestants will have to be ready to sing for their lives during the Live Shows as the performances and eliminations will now be happening all on the same night.

“The Voice” will return with one last Tuesday show, the season finale, which will air on Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern. Regardless of airdate, each episode of “The Voice” will be available to stream on Peacock the morning after it airs on NBC.

NBC’s competition show “The Wall” will be taking over “The Voice”‘s 9 p.m. Tuesday timeslot between now and the season finale.

Where Do the Teams Stand After the Battle Rounds?

At the end of the Blind Auditions, each coach had 10 members on their team, meaning 40 total acts advanced in the competition, however the Battles saw this number decrease to 28, with seven remaining acts on each team. Each coach was able to give out one Playoff Pass during the Battles, allowing the singer (or group) that they give the pass to skip the Knockout Round and advance directly to the Playoffs.

Here are the current team rosters heading into next week’s Knockout Round.

Team Kelly:

Kala Banham (stolen from Team Niall during Battles)

Cait Martin

Marcos Covos

ALI

D.Smooth (received Playoff Pass during Battles, skipping Knockouts)

Holly Brand

Rachel Christine

Team Chance:

Jamar Langley

Sorelle

Manasseh Samone (received Playoff Pass during Battles, skipping Knockouts)

Magnus

Tiana Goss (stolen from Team Niall during Battles)

NariYella

Ray Uriel

Team Niall:

EJ Michels (stolen from Team Blake during Battles)

Gina Miles

Ross Clayton

Kate Cosentino

Michael B.

Ryley Tate Wilson (received Playoff Pass during Battles, skipping Knockouts)

Jerome Godwin III

Team Blake:

Tasha Jessen

Walker Wilson

Kylee Dayne

Mary Kate Connor (received Playoff Pass during Battles, skipping Knockouts)

Grace West

Neil Salsich

NOIVAS (stolen from Team Chance during Battles)

