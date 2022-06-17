‘The Voice’ Alum Arrested

“The Voice” alum Kata Hay has been arrested, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that the singer was arrested in Tennessee on Tuesday, June 15, after “allegedly having sexual contact with her friend’s son,” who is 16 years old, according to the outlet.

The documents that TMZ obtained allege that the 35-year-old former “The Voice” contestant made sexual comments about the minor “in front of his parents.”

The boy was 16 years old, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported allegations made in the documents that those comments “led to physical contact” including making out and the teen being “forced to touch her inappropriately multiple times.”

The teen’s mother told police that she had a recording of Hay acknowledging the incident, according to TMZ.

“As you know, a charge is not a conviction,” Hay told TMZ.

She declined to comment further on the case.

Hay Was a Contestant on ‘The Voice’ Season 10

Kata Hay was a contestant on “The Voice” in 2016 during season 10 of the show. She was on Christina Aguilera’s team during the season, which happened to be the star’s last season on the show.

Hay made it through the Battle Round and the Knockout round before making it through to the live playoffs. She ultimately did not get voted through by the public.

That year Team Christina Aguilera’s Alisan Porter went on to win the whole competition.

Hay Sang ‘Redneck Woman’ During Her Audition

Hay performed the song “Redneck Woman” by Gretchen Wilson for her audition, earning chair turns from coaches Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, and Pharrell Williams. She did not earn a four-chair turn, losing out on Blake Shelton.

During the audition, she told Shelton that she’d actually performed with him before; she sang alongside the singer when she was just 3 years old at the Oklahoma Opry.

She kissed Levine and Williams on the cheek after her audition performance. Then, she tried to kiss Aguilera on the lips, though the coach turned away at first.

“You were my first official girl crush,” Hay told Aguilera. “You’re so fricken beautiful in person.”

Aguilera said that she thought Hay was beautiful, adding, “Can we just make out now? Let’s just get it over with so we can get to work.”

Hay walked down to the coach and gave her a kiss on the lips, shocking the other coaches.

“I promise if you pick me, there is more of that to come,” Aguilera said to the singer after they kissed. She did end up going with Aguilera’s team, and the editors played “I Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry in the background.

“I just had the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Hay told the cameras after her audition. “I got in a little bit of trouble with my girlfriend, but…”

“The Voice” is set to return in the fall of 2022, and it’s also possible the show will be returning for an additional season in early 2023, though there have been no official announcements about that yet.

