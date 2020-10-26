Kelly Clarkson Gives Fan Dating Advice Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson announced earlier this year that she and her husband Brandon Blackstock are getting a divorce, and she’s been pretty open about the whole process. Now, she’s giving dating advice to fans on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During a recent episode of her talk show, Clarkson was responding to fan questions when she came across a question from a fan asking for dating advice.

“My crush only uses Instagram to message me and he sends me heart eyes emojis,” the fan wrote to Clarkson. “He hasn’t asked for my number. How do I convince him to take our relationship to the next level and actually text?”

Clarkson had some advice for the fan, though she said she was not sure if the fan would want the advice she had to give.

Clarkson Said She Wasn’t Sure if the Fan Would Actually Want Her Advice

Clarkson started to reply to the fan, saying that she was unsure if her advice in this situation would actually be appreciated.

“I don’t understand why you would want to be with someone that only does it in front of people, that’s my thing,” Clarkson said. “You need to know what’s happening behind closed doors, not in front of the doors because that’s who you’re going to be with.”

She didn’t stop there, though; she gave the fan even more advice, saying that the way the fan was being treated reminded her of the book and movie He’s Just Not That Into You.

“And that’s okay because we’ve all been there,” Clarkson said, offering a show of solidarity. “It’s not just you.”

Clarkson Has Shared Updates About Her Divorce

Though she is keeping some things close to the chest for the purposes of protecting her children’s feelings, Clarkson has been pretty open about her divorce and the situation surrounding it. She’s said that one thing she wants to get out of the divorce is the opportunity to help others get through their own divorces, she told ET.

“I mean, if anything, I’ve fought my entire career just to be me,” Clarkson told the outlet. “Because most managers and publicists get nervous with me because I am an open book and labels and people frowned upon it early on. … I come from a small town, I’m used to everybody knowing everything anyway.”

Luckily for Clarkson, she has The Voice coach Gwen Stefani at her side to help her through it. As Stefani has been through a divorce, she understands to an extent what Clarkson has been going through.

“I think the one thing that we talked about is that we’re both blessed that we have our music to be able to have as an outlet, and I’m sure that, you know, eventually, people are gonna hear Kelly’s record, which I got a sneak peek at some of the songs, the ones that are gonna be coming out at some point,” Stefani told ET.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on NBC.

