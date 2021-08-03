Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Sad’ & ‘Angry’ Amid Divorce: Report

Kelly Clarkson, coach on “The Voice” and “American Idol” winner, announced in 2020 that she was getting divorced from her long-time husband Brandon Blackstock.

In July 2021, the divorce moved forward another step, and Clarkson was ordered to pay a large amount of spousal support. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson will be paying nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support following their divorce. The spousal support, according to the outlet, accounts for $150,000 of that order. The child support ruling came in at $45,601 per month.

It has since been reported by People that those payments are actually temporary.

Clarkson Is ‘Sad’ Amid Her Divorce

Now, according to Hollywood Life, Clarkson is feeling very emotional about her divorce.

“Kelly is dealing with all the emotions one can deal with concerning her divorce,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She has been sad, angry, shocked and every emotion one can feel, she has felt it.”

The source added, “She never wanted it to get nasty, never wanted it to be a thing she will have to deal with for a long time, but it is now a part of her everyday life. She thinks it’s crazy that she has to spend so much money in support. Her work is keeping her busy and away from it for a period of time in the day, but it’s always in the back of her mind and it is clearly upsetting.”

Clarkson Was Ordered to Pay Over $1 Million in Fees

According to The Blast, court documents claimed Blackstock would no longer be an entertainment manager and that he instead wants to work as a rancher hosting rodeos and taking care of the animals. At the time of writing, Blackstock is country music star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton’s manager. Currently, according to the documents, he “spends minimal time” representing Shelton.

Clarkson was ordered to pay $1.25 million in attorney fees and professional costs for Blackstock, according to the reports.

Insiders told E! Online in December 2020 that the couple was no longer seeing eye-to-eye about their divorce, but other sources said that Clarkson was still supporting Blackstock, according to OK! Magazine, as Clarkson had agreed to not talk badly about her estranged husband amid the divorce.

“The truth is Brandon checked out of that marriage long before Kelly, and she filed the divorce papers so they could both go out and find happiness. So for him to turn around and ask for $5 million a year plus another $2 million for his lawyers was a real slap in the face,” one person close to Clarkson reportedly told the outlet. “It is just so sh***y. And he is doing it now because he knows Kelly wants River and Remington to have a relationship with [half-siblings] Savannah and Seth.”

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson’s monthly income is $1,583,617. That number includes her salary for hosting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and being a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce has not yet been finalized, according to a source Us Weekly spoke with.

“It’s expected to happen soon,” the source told Us Weekly. They also told the outlet that they expect the divorce to be legal in a “matter of days.” Their prenuptial agreement is not being contested, the source told Us Weekly.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Castoff Caleb Kennedy Books Country Music Festival Concert