‘The Voice’ Coach to Perform Dolly Parton Tribute at ACM Awards

“The Voice” coach, music superstar, and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson is set to perform a tribute to music legend Dolly Parton at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Clarkson announced the performance on her Instagram account.

“One word: DOLLY,” Clarkson wrote. “That’s right, y’all! I’m so excited to announce that during this year’s @ACMAwards, I’ll be performing a tribute to the show’s host @DollyParton! Don’t miss the #ACMAwards LIVE Monday, March 7, only on @PrimeVideo.”

Parton commented on the video with a red heart emoji.

The Awards Show is Star-Studded

The 2022 ACM Awards will be hosted by Dolly Parton alongside co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. The show is going to be streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

The show includes performances from country music stars Kelsea Ballerini, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Stapeleton and Permalee and Blanco Brown, according to People.

The awards take place on March 7, 2022, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The most-nominated artists at the award show include Chris Young, who is nominated for both artist and producer for Album of the Year as well as Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year; Miranda Lambert, who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Video of the Year; Walker Hayes, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year for his viral hit “Fancy Like.”

Chris Stapleton is also nominated in multiple categories, including Video of the Year for his “I Bet You Think About Me” collaboration with Taylor Swift, per Rolling Stone.

Parton & Clarkson Teamed Up for a Duet

According to Variety, Parton and Clarkson will be recording a new version of Parton’s song “9 to 5” for a documentary, titled, “Still Working 9 to 5.”

“We could do a documentary just on the making of the duet,” Gary Lane, a co-director and producer on the documentary told Variety. “It almost feels like launching two projects in one.”

The song, according to the outlet, will have a different feel than the original song did, leaning much less upbeat than the original.

“There was a lot of hope, I would say, in the song,” co-director Camille Hardman told Variety. “And this version is just a little bit melancholic.”

According to Lane, the new version of the song is much slower than the original was.

“Dolly actually called it ‘9 to 5: The Slow Version,’” Lane told Variety. “It’s definitely slowed down and more haunting. Kelly – you can’t believe how she changes it, too. It’s really mind-blowing.”

The film is about the issues women face in the workplace, according to Variety, but it is not “a hardcore feminist film” and is aiming for a wide audience, according to Hardman.

“It was a very difficult film to make,” says Hardman, “because it was the women’s movement in tandem with the fandom of ‘9 to 5’ and all the different iterations and how they overlapped.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

