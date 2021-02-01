Kelly Clarkson Lists $9 Million Home For Sale

Kelly Clarkson, music superstar, talk-show host and coach on The Voice, recently listed her farmhouse for sale following her filing for divorce from her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson has had her Encino, California home listed for sale since the summer of 2020, but it was originally listed for $10 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The listing has been updated, however, with a price tag of $8.9 million, which is the second price cut after it was first slashed to $9.5 million.

The Grammy-winning singer and TV personality has lived in the home since 2018, right after it was built and put out for sale.

Clarkson’s Home Is Listed for Nearly $9 Million

According to SFGate, the home is 10,000 square feet and features exposed beam ceilings and a bright interior. It has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms including the main home and the guesthouse.

The home also includes a movie theater, a home gym, a billiards room, and a wine cellar. There is a private patio and lounge included as well as a swimming pool and a spa. If those aren’t enough amenities, the half-acre home includes a lounge, fire pit and pizza oven.

Photos of the home are available online in a gallery in the Los Angeles Times.

Clarkson Also Has a Home in Tennessee for Sale

According to realtor.com, Clarkson is also still trying to sell her Hendersonville, Tennessee home, which has been listed since 2017.

That home was originally listed at $2.86 million when Clarkson and Blackstock purchased it, but the price when they wanted to sell was $8.75 million. After multiple rounds of price cuts, the home is currently listed at $6.95 million.

The Hendersonville home is 20,000 square feet and is a lakefront property sitting on 4-plus acres, according to realtor.com. It features seven bedrooms as well as a grand foyer with a two-story great room that includes a fireplace, French doors, a mezzanine and a large kitchen.

Clarkson and Blackstock Are Going Through a Rough Divorce

Clarkson and Blackstock have been involved in a legal battle since soon after their divorce. In previous documents obtained by OK! Magazine, Clarkson claims that her ex-husband’s management company, Starstruck Management, acted as her agent in spite of being unlicensed to do so in the state of California and without her written approval.

She claims that they demanded “unconscionable fees” and provided “false information” and “false representations,” all the while concealing “material information from [Clarkson] concerning certain matters relating to [Starstruck’s] … violation of the Labor Code.”

The lawsuit names both Blackstock and his father, Narvel Blackstock.

Now, In documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Blackstock issued a formal response about the allegations of defrauding that Clarkson previously filed.

The couple also went through a custody battle with Clarkson ultimately coming out on top. TMZ reported that Clarkson won full custody of her children in a Los Angeles court. The couple was fighting over the custody of their 6-year-old daughter River and their 4-year-old son Remy.

According to court documents obtained by E! Online, Clarkson and Blackstock have been at odds when it comes to co-parenting their children, which is another way the couple has been involved in a legal battle since their divorce.

Blackstock has requested $436,000 a month in spousal and child support, according to People.

