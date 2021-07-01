Kelly Clarkson Buys Multimillion Dollar Home Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson, music superstar, talk show host and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” purchased a new home amid her divorce from her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, who was the season one winner of “American Idol,” bought a new home in Toluca Lake, California. According to Us Weekly, the home cost $5.4 million, and Clarkson purchased it in June 2021.

Her new home, according to the outlet, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is nearly 5,000 square feet.

Clarkson Had Two Mansions Listed for Sale in 2021

Clarkson has had her Encino, California home listed for sale since the summer of 2020, but it was originally listed for $10 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The listing has been updated, however, with a price tag of $8.9 million, which is the second price cut after it was first slashed to $9.5 million.

According to SFGate, the home is 10,000 square feet and features exposed beam ceilings and a bright interior. It has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms including the main home and the guesthouse.

Photos of the home are available online in a gallery in the Los Angeles Times.

According to Us Weekly, Clarkson sold her home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, for $6.3 million in 2021. According to realtor.com, That home was originally listed at $2.86 million when Clarkson and Blackstock purchased it, but the price when they wanted to sell was $8.75 million. It was then listed at $6.95 million before the sale.

The Hendersonville home is 20,000 square feet and is a lakefront property sitting on 4-plus acres, according to realtor.com. It features seven bedrooms as well as a grand foyer with a two-story great room that includes a fireplace, French doors, a mezzanine and a large kitchen.

Clarkson’s Divorce Has Been Rough

Clarkson and Blackstock have been involved in a legal battle since soon after their divorce. In previous documents obtained by OK! Magazine, Clarkson claims that her ex-husband’s management company, Starstruck Management, acted as her agent in spite of being unlicensed to do so in the state of California and without her written approval.

She claims that they demanded “unconscionable fees” and provided “false information” and “false representations,” all the while concealing “material information from [Clarkson] concerning certain matters relating to [Starstruck’s] … violation of the Labor Code.”

The lawsuit names both Blackstock and his father, Narvel Blackstock.

In documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Blackstock issued a formal response about the allegations of defrauding that Clarkson previously filed.

The couple also went through a custody battle with Clarkson ultimately coming out on top. TMZ reported that Clarkson won full custody of her children in a Los Angeles court. The couple was fighting over the custody of their 6-year-old daughter River and their 4-year-old son Remy.

According to court documents obtained by E! Online, Clarkson and Blackstock have been at odds when it comes to co-parenting their children, which is another way the couple has been involved in a legal battle since their divorce.

Blackstock has requested $436,000 a month in spousal and child support, according to People.

