Kelly Clarkson’s Monthly Salary Revealed

Kelly Clarkson, the “The Voice” coach, “American Idol” winner and host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” has been ordered to pay her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, spousal and child support amid their divorce. Now, her monthly salary has also been revealed, thanks to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Clarkson was recently ordered to pay $150,000 a month in spousal support to Blackstock as well as $45,601 per month in child support, according to The Blast’s report.

In December 2020, it was revealed by People that Blackstock had asked for more than $300,000 monthly in spousal support and more than $130,000 a month in child support for their children, Remington Alexander and River Rose.

Documents Show That Clarkson Earns Over $1 Million a Month

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson’s monthly income is $1,583,617. That number includes her salary for hosting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and being a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce has not yet been finalized, according to a source Us Weekly spoke with.

“It’s expected to happen soon,” the source told Us Weekly. They also told the outlet that they expect the divorce to be legal in a “matter of days.” Their prenuptial agreement is not being contested, the source told Us Weekly.

Clarkson Previously Said Blackstock Had ‘No Intention’ of Reaching Divorce Settlement

Us Weekly reported in July 2021 that Clarkson and her lawyer have filed for a trial to have her declared legally single, though divorce proceedings would continue.

According to the Us Weekly report, the legal paperwork claimed that Clarkson “has made good faith efforts to settle” but Blackstock and his lawyers “have no intention of reaching a global settlement of this matter anytime soon.”

The documents stated that Clarkson does not see a chance for reconciliation.

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Brandon] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” Clarkson wrote, per the outlet. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. There will be no prejudice to [Brandon] if our marriage is immediately dissolved.”

The claim continued, “I have been attempting to reach a global settlement on this matter with [Brandon] since I filed for divorce in June 2020. [Brandon] and I both deserve the opportunity to build a new life. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate marital status be granted.”

Clarkson talked about the divorce on The Kelly Clarkson Show, per ET.

“We have four kids, and divorce is never easy,” Clarkson said on her show when she revealed she was getting divorced. “We’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

Though she is generally pretty open about her personal life, Clarkson has said that she will be keeping most of the details of her divorce under wraps because her children are involved, and she wants to protect them.

“I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won’t go too far into it because, you know, I’m a mama bear and my kids come first,” she added, saying that she does love her fans, though.

