Will Kelly Clarkson Return to ‘The Voice’ For Season 23?

Kelly Clarkson was on “The Voice” for eight seasons, and she won four of them. The music star and talk-show host left the show ahead of season 22, but it’s possible that she’ll be returning for season 23.

Season 21 of “The Voice” show wrapped up in December 2021, and usually, at that point, the coaches have already started filming the next season of the show. In 2021, however, “The Voice” made the announcement that the show would only be airing once per year instead of twice, per Deadline.

This is the first time the show will be on the one-season-per-year schedule since 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, the show has been airing twice per year.

It’s possible that the show will be returning to two seasons per year, however, and that also means that it’s possible Clarkson will be returning sooner rather than later.

Why Did Kelly Clarkson Leave ‘The Voice’?

During a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson seemingly revealed her reason for leaving “The Voice” and explained why it might not be a permanent split.

She was interviewing country music legend Faith Hill when she noted that she’s constantly working.

“You are working your tail off girl,” Hill told Clarkson.

Clarkson replied, “I’m taking the summer off, I am very excited.”

“It’s my first summer off since I was like sixteen,” she said.

With “The Voice” filming in the late summer and early fall, that offers one explanation for why Clarkson may not be returning to the show for the season. It also lends hope to her fans. If the star is just taking one summer off, that means that it’s possible she’ll return for a later season of the show.

Clarkson Could Return For a Spring Season

Clarkson could return to “The Voice” for a spring season, if that does end up happening.

She was the host of “American Song Contest,” which aired on NBC in the time slot previously occupied by “The Voice,” but it has yet to be renewed.

There is evidence that the show could be going back to two seasons per year.

On May 31, 2022, “The Voice” casting announced a new casting call on Instagram.

“VIRTUAL OPEN CALL REGISTRATION OPENS TOMORROW,” the account posted. “Set your reminders and sign up tomorrow for June 8, 9, 21 and 22!”

They added, “We can’t wait to hear what you’ve got!”

They also posted the next day reminding fans to audition for the show.

One person took to Reddit to say they were confused about the open call.

“I’m a little bit confused since they already hosted open call auditions for the upcoming season, which started on October 2021 and ended on December 2021. Does anyone know why this is?” the post reads. “I’m a little confused since I auditioned back in October and now I’m not sure what’s the move.”

One person responded, writing, “The virtual open call would presumably be for the season after this upcoming one (spring or fall 2023). The contestants for this fall season are already deep in the process.”

Some evidence does point to “The Voice” returning for at least the spring season of 2023.

“If you are selected as a participant, you must be willing to travel to and reside at one or more undisclosed locations in the United States for several weeks at any time in October 2022 and May 2023 (or as otherwise scheduled by Producer). Economy travel to be paid for by Producer,” the auditions eligibility page reads.

That’s generally when the show would be filming and airing a spring season, which seems to point to the show coming back for a spring season.

If that is when season 23 airs, it’s definitely possible Clarkson could make her return, especially if the only reason she left was that she wanted to take the summer off.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

