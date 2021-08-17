Broadway Star Announced as Team Ariana’s Battle Advisor on ‘The Voice’

On August 16, Ariana Grande announced that Kristin Chenoweth will be her battle advisor on “The Voice.”

Grande posted the news to her Instagram account in a video. She said, “I’m so excited for everyone to meet my battle advisor and dear friend, Kristin Chenoweth. I don’t have words. You have no idea, she’s so incredible. And I’m so grateful and I love you so much.”

Chenoweth responded, “I love you more baby. I’m proud to see you teach. Your team is kick butt girl! I’m proud of you.”

The other battle advisors this year include Camila Cabello, who will team up with John Legend, Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson, and Dierks Bentley with Blake Shelton.

Ariana Grande: ‘I Love Everybody’s Energy’

In an interview with E! Online’s Daily Pop, Grande said of her experience on “The Voice”, “It’s felt so amazing so far being a part of The Voice,” Grande gushed. “I love everybody’s energy so much. Being able to work with Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend] and Blake [Shelton], it’s been so informative and I’m learning so much. You watch it on TV and you think you know, ‘OK I’m going get in there and it’s going to be easy whatever.’ But it’s so hard. They are so seasoned and so great at it.”

She added that her biggest competition this season has been John Legend because they seem to have similar taste in music. “Everybody picks John,” Grande admitted. “Not that I blame them. It hurts. But that said, everything happens for a reason, and I love team Ariana.”

Are the Coaches Scared of Grande?





Play



Nick Jonas Says Ariana Grande Is Going To 'Kill It' On 'The Voice' Ariana Grande is taking over Nick Jonas' chair during the upcoming season of "The Voice," and the outgoing coach says she is going to "kill it." While fellow coaches Kelly and John Legend share their fears about facing off against the pop star, Blake Shelton challenges Ariana and her fan base to "bring it on!"… 2021-08-16T13:00:20Z

In a recent interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show“, seen above, Clarkson asked Nick Jonas if he had any advice for Grande before the new season of “The Voice” begins.

He replied, “Ariana, as we all know, is one of the best singers in the game, and she’s gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you, any word you say… We’ve been feeding her lots of useful advice.”

“But she’s gonna kill it. She’ll be great,” Jonas concluded.

Clarkson then asked the judges if they were scared of Grande. Legend said, “Ariana has a huge fanbase and they are fervent, and if they show up to vote, then we’re all in trouble.”

Shelton, as usual, had the last word, and told the cameras, “I’m not afraid of Ariana. They pay me to win.”

Grande announced she’d be joining “The Voice” back in March, in an Instagram post that has over 9 million likes to date. The singer wrote, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you.”

Jonas subsequently wrote on Twitter, “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family.”

Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎 https://t.co/OSkQTGBueK — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 30, 2021

In March, a source told Page Six, “Ariana is a huge fan of ‘The Voice’ and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while. She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”