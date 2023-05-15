‘The Voice’ Voting Season 23: How to Vote in Semifinals

NBC’s “The Voice” will begin its first live episode on Season 23 tonight, May 15. This will also mark the start of Blake Shelton’s final live episodes as a coach with just three more episodes to go, including a two-night season finale on May 22 and May 23.

The Top 8 will retake the stage with two team members each left standing. Kelly Clarkson enters with Holly Brand and D. Smooth, Chance The Rapper has Ray Uriel and Sorell, and Niall Horan goes in with Ryley Tate Wilson and Gina Miles. Shelton’s final two performers under his guidance are NOIVAS and Grace West. Among the eight contestants, only five will advance to the finale after the live voting results are revealed on May 15.

Vote With ‘The Voice’ App or Online

With the fate of the singers now residing in the fans, live voting will open beginning with the May 15 episode. There will be a five-minute window during the episode in which viewers will be able to cast their votes. There are two methods that fans can take part in the process.

The official app of “The Voice” is available on the iOS and Android App Store as well as Google Play. Once signed up for an NBCUniversal profile, fans can navigate through the options to pick out their favorite singers and help them move on to the next round.

The second way is on the NBC website where there will be a Voice Vote page that is dedicated to the live votes. Just like with the app, there will be an interface designed for fans to click on their favorite singers and cast their votes easily. Both methods will limit each user to one vote per method. Participants must be at least 16 years old to vote and located within the United States of America or Puerto Rico.

All the rules and information for how to vote for “The Voice” can be found online.

What We Can Expect From The Top 8 of ‘The Voice’

Play

The Coaches Give a Sneak Peek at the Top 8 | The Voice | NBC Coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton present the Top 8 artists performing in the Live Semifinals. Watch The Voice Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on… 2023-05-14T17:00:08Z

With all four coaches having two singers in the Top 8, there is a case to be made that each coach has a potential winner on their side.

The most unique finalist of the group is on Team Chance in Sorelle. This is the only group that is on the season. In the May 1 episode, Chance expressed his excitement about going into the lives with this sister trio.

“They needed to be in the Top 8 where I can do arrangements and vocal splits and work with them almost like a choir,” Chance said after announcing they were one of his two spots. “We have a great connection and they have a great connection.”

Chance’s team also features Ray Uriel, who advanced after his take on Wizkid’s “Essence.”

Shelton has two singers who have consistently received high praise, including NOIVAS who was stolen from Team Chance in the April 4 episode. Grace West is Shelton’s last ever country singer. She posted on Instagram after earning a spot in the semifinals that she has “no words” but that she’s eager to “take home a final win for coach” in his final season.

Team Kelly has someone who Clarkson said has “a cool gift” in D. Smooth for his ability to pull “at the strings in my heart.” He is joined on her team by Holly Brand. After choosing her second in the May 8 episode, Clarkson said “there’s just something super special about her.”

Horan, who will be the only current coach to return in the fall after “The Voice” announced its Season 24 cast on May 15, has his Playoff Pass selection, Ryely Tate Wilson, and Gina Miles, who are the two youngest singers remaining on the season.

“The Voice” will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC on Monday, May 15 in its first live show of the season.