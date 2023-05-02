Chance The Rapper Explains His Vision for Sorelle in the Semifinals

Chance the Rapper is looking to do something that only one other coach has done over 23 seasons of “The Voice.” There has just been one group that has ever won a season and after the May 1 episode, the first-year coach made his two selections for the semifinals: Ray Uriel and Sorelle.

The latter is the only group remaining in the competition – in fact, they were the only in the entire competition. Sorelle now has a one-in-eight chance at winning the whole thing, which would make them just the second group to do so on this show. Kelly Clarkson was the first to do so with Girl Named Tom in Season 21.

Chance Said “They Needed to Be in the Top 8”

In the final moments of Monday’s episode, Chance had to announce the two performers of the five remaining that would be advancing to the semifinals. The first to be revealed was Sorelle. Afterwards, Chance said that their distinction in the competition is why they needed to move on.

Play

Team Chance's Epic Sister Trio Sorelle Delivers on "Something's Got a Hold On Me" | The Voice | NBC Sorelle performs Etta James' "Something's Got a Hold On Me" during The Voice Playoffs premiere. Watch The Voice Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like… 2023-05-01T17:00:08Z

“There is no other Sorelle on this show,” Chance said. “They needed to be in the Top 8 where I can do arrangements and vocal splits and work with them almost like a choir. We have a great connection and they have a great connection.”

Ray Uriel was the other person to advance on Team Chance. As for Sorelle, the sister trio earned their way through with Etta James’ “Something’s Got a Hold on Me.” Madi, Ana, and Bella are the three sisters that comprise this group that had previously built up a strong TikTok following that has exceeded 3.2 million followers.

Chance has a clear vision of what he can do with them moving forward. In addition to being a rapper, the Chicago native is also a producer. His track record also includes having the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award when “Coloring Book” took home the prize in 2016.

During the episode, Chance previously shared that he appreciates being able to work with the three in a way that he can’t with anyone else in the competition, “They have the ability to make the most beautiful harmonics that you’ve ever heard.” He gave them the tagline of “Mini Choir” during the episode.

Blake Shelton Jokes that Chance is “Cheating”

After belting out their song, Blake Shelton, who also selected his final two singers, was left flabbergasted at what he had just seen.

“I mean, come on, this is cheating,” Shelton said while looking over at Chance. “It’s too perfect. I loved the individual moments that you guys had. It was like ‘Oh you think we all three can’t do this separately?’, I mean, you’re putting these three through, right?”

Chance laughed off the cheating accusation which was all in good play, but during rehearsals, he did mention the advantage that the trio has on the competition.

“Sorelle’s advantage is that they know themselves so well and that they really gel,” Chance said during their rehearsals. “If they can keep that identity as a trio and keep it uniform, I think they can end up being in the Top 2.”

Sorelle followed through on Chance’s prediction and did earn one of the final two spots on Team Chance. “The Voice” will continue its playoffs on May 8 when Team Kelly and Team Niall narrow down their group to two singers, setting up the live semifinals that will begin on May 15.