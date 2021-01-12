Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Mourns Death of Beloved Dog

Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she had to put Mary Jane, her beloved pitbull mix, down and was mourning her death. Cyrus shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 7.

Cyrus adopted the dog alongside her then-husband Liam Hemsworth, and she called the pup her “best friend” on her Instagram stories. She revealed that the dog had been diagnosed with cancer, so she had to make the difficult decision to put her down.

“MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago…” Cyrus shared. “And since then multiple types and tumors. I was told it’d be an uncertain amount of time until she’s gone. Advised to spend every second savoring anything new. I had been for 10 years.”

Cyrus Warned Against Taking Time With Pets ‘For Granted’

In her Instagram stories, Cyrus got emotional and talked about how important it was to savor every minute with pets.

“In life it is easy to take things for granted,” she wrote. “To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivous when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane… never once did I forget the gift I had been given.”

She said she thanked her dog repeatedly “as she took her last breath” and added that Mary Jane had been “more than a friend or family member. She was grateful that she had been able to ensure that the dog was “free of any pain” in her last moments, though Cyrus added that she was hurting and “That’s what love is.”

“MJ was a true queen,” Cyrus later wrote in a post. “She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.”

Cyrus Has Shared Stories About Her Dogs in the Past

During an interview with Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show, Cyrus talked about one of her dogs getting into trouble and having an accident on the set of The Voice.

Cyrus talked about her love for animals, including her love for her “hyperintelligent” blowfish Pablo, who she says her mom has switched out after its death for a new fish hoping that Cyrus would never notice. The interview then moved on to talk about embarrassing things that animals do.

When asked what the most embarrassing thing her dog has done was, Cyrus originally said she wouldn’t say but eventually did tell a story of the time her dog got electrocuted on set.

“My other dog, the first day of The Voice, I’m like so excited,” she started. “This is sad, but it was handled and my dog is totally thriving and fine.”

She added, “Everyone’s huddled around like ‘who’s gonna win The Voice, whatever, and my dog goes and, like, bites onto the wires of the TV that everyone’s watching and all of a sudden we notice that she’s convulsing and getting electrocuted,” Cyrus said.

That dog, named Little Dog, is fine now and is thriving in Nashville. Cyrus wouldn’t talk about the actual most embarrassing thing her dog had ever done, however.

“I don’t think you’re going to be able to air anything that I am about to tell you,” she warned the host. “My dog is a freak. Mary Jane is a freak a leek.”

She said that on Halloween 2012, her dog was caught “licking something” that she shouldn’t have been licking.

“My dog did something very wrong,” Cyrus added. “I had to send an apology gift!”

Cyrus loves animals and has six dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats, a blowfish and a pig.

