Former ‘ The Voice’ Coach Breaks Major Record

Two-time Grammy-nominated artist Miley Cyrus claimed Spotify’s record for fastest song to reach one billion streams on the platform.

Cyrus, who has served as a coach on season 11 and 13 of “The Voice,” achieved the triumph with her new single “Flowers” 112 days after it first appeared on Spotify on January 12, according to the streaming giant.

“‘Flowers’ joins an elite group of songs across artists and genres in our Billions Club,” Spotify’s website reads, “including Bizarrap’s ‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,’ Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds,’ Doja Cat’s ‘Need to Know,’ The Fray’s ‘How to Save A Life,’ and Bruno Mars’s ‘Talking to the Moon.’ But after hitting the one billion mark in record fashion, ‘Flowers’ is truly in a league of its own.”

Cyrus took to Instagram to react to the news. “Thanks a billion,” she wrote while also sharing a snippet of the song. “I love you.” “Flowers” is Cyrus’ second song to surpass the one-billion mark as “Party in the USA” has been streamed nearly 1.2 billion times on Spotify at the time of this writing. See Cyrus’ Instagram post below via the embedded link:

“Adding to Miley’s list of accolades, ‘Flowers’ also holds the record for the most-streamed song in a single week,” Spotify also shared.

Is Flowers About Cyrus’ Ex-Husband, Liam Hemsworth?

Some fans have speculated that “Flowers” is about “The Hunger Games” actor Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus’ ex-husband, who she married in 2018 and divorced in 2020. And when the superstar’s sister, Brandi Cyrus, spoke with co-host Wells Adam on the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast in January, she pointed out the timing of “Flowers'” release date. It dropped on January 12 in the US, and January 13 in other parts of the world, including Hemsworth’s native Australia. Hemsworth turned 33 on January 13.

“Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good,” Brandi said via Us Weekly. “The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”

The song features lyrics like, “I can love me better, baby,” and “Started to cry but then I remembered I… I can buy myself flowers.”

Brandi then pointed to the suit her sister wears in the song’s music video, and how it’s fueled fan speculation.

“Then there was, ‘The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once,” she said. “And so this is a f*** you because she’s in the suit.’ Hilarious. Then the other one was, ‘The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.’

“The narratives are f****** hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.”