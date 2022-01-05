Kim Kardashian Unfollowed Miley Cyrus After Pete Davidson Collab

While Pete Davidson was co-hosting “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” with Miley Cyrus, his famous new boo Kim Kardashian was home in California with her four children.

Kardashian seemingly unfollowed Cyrus on Instagram shortly after the New Year’s Eve special. On December 10, a Cyrus fan account tweeted that Kardashian had started following Cyrus and included a screenshot. On that same day, Page Six reported that Cyrus had gone back to Davidson’s Staten Island condo after their appearance on “The Tonight Show” promoting the upcoming special.

On “The Tonight Show,” Cyrus performed a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” dedicating it to Davidson. She alluded to Davidson’s relationship with Kardashian during the performance. “It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant. I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island,” she said.

Cyrus was referring to two highly publicized dates Davidson and Kardashian had been on. In November, the pair were spotted laughing in a Lamborghini after dinner at Giorgio Baldi. They rented out an entire Staten Island movie theater in December.

On January 4, a Cyrus fan Twitter account called @Mileyedition tweeted that Kardashian had unfollowed Cyrus on Instagram. A look at who Kardashian follows on Instagram confirms that she is in fact not following Cyrus as of this writing (she is also not following Davidson). Cyrus still follows Kardashian.

Are Kardashian & Davidson Still Together?

41-year-old Kardashian and 28-year-old Davidson kicked off 2022 right with a trip to the Bahamas together. The Daily Mail published photos of the couple boarding a private jet on January 3.

In December, Kardashian appeared on Bari Weiss’s podcast. Weiss asked Kardashian who her favorite “Saturday Night Live” cast member is. “What a setup! Bari, you know,” Kardashian replied. Davidson has been on SNL since 2014.

Some fans think that Cyrus would make a better girlfriend for Davidson than Kardashian. “Hot take: miley cyrus and pete davidson would do very well as a couple,” one Twitter user wrote. “I feel like Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson suit each other. Take that however you want,” another fan tweeted.

Cyrus Almost Flashed the Audience During Live New Year’s Eve Show

While performing her hit song “Party in the USA” on “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” Cyrus had a little wardrobe malfunction when one of the straps of her barely-there metallic crop top came undone. She held up her top with her hands for a bit before turning her back to the audience and walking offstage, still singing all the while.

She quickly returned to the stage wearing an unbuttoned red blazer. “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus jokingly sang, poking fun at the incident. “Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long….. 🥵,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

Davidson also addressed the incident later in the NBC broadcast. “I heard we may have had a boob slip. So, in solidarity, here’s my boobies,” he said, lifting up his shirt to expose his tattooed chest. In a tweet, Cyrus called the evening “pure JOY.”

READ NEXT: Ariana Grande Improvised ‘Hilarious’ Moment from ‘Don’t Look Up’ Film