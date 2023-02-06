Inside ‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Morgan Myles’ Dazzling Night at the Grammys

Morgan Myles can hardly believe her good fortune, experiencing one dream after another coming true over the last few weeks. After placing second on season 21 of “The Voice” in mid-December and just days after making her Grand Ole Opry debut, the rising country star just experienced another career high: walking the red carpet at the Grammys last night in Los Angeles. Myles, 36, documented her night for fans via social media, including how nervous she was to attend the event full of music stars, which included her “Voice” mentor and Grammy nominee Camila Cabello.

Morgan Myles Posted Videos of Her Grammy Experience From Airport to the Red Carpet

On the morning of February 4, 2023, Myles excitedly alerted her fans — who call themselves Mylestones — via Twitter that she was going to get to attend the Grammys.

In her selfie video, taken as she walked through an airport, Myles said, “Good morning everybody! I am so excited ’cause I am on my way to the Grammys!”

Later in the day, she shared another brief Twitter video as she arrived to pick up her credentials for the star-studded event.

On February 5, the day of the Grammys, she shared videos in her Instagram Stories of stylists getting her ready in a hotel room, writing “It takes a VILLAGE YALL,” and then her trying not to hyperventilate in the car on the way to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Once she was out of the car and at the event, she posted another video of herself — dressed in a bronze, one-shoulder evening gown accessorized with a belt and gold clutch — walking toward the red carpet with the caption “I’m not ready for this.” Next, she shared a selfie video while arriving on the red carpet looking frazzled, with the words “Lord help me” typed on the screen.

Before posting a video from her seat inside the auditorium prior to the show’s start, Myles also shared a video of country star Carly Pearce waving to her on the red carpet; Pearce went on to win her first-ever Grammy alongside Ashley McBryde for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Morgan Myles Can’t Believe She Appeared in Fashion Round-Ups After the Grammys

Myles was thrilled to see some of her favorite artists live on stage at the Grammys. When Bonnie Raitt won the Grammy for Record of the Year, Myles posted a video to her Instagram Stories of the moment and wrote, “To the woman who taught me how to play guitar.”

When Beyonce won Best Electronic/Dance album for Renaissance, officially becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins in history, per CNN, Myles shared the Recording Academy’s Instagram post about the historic moment and wrote “It’s about time.”

The following morning, on February 6, Myles was stunned to see herself included in multiple entertainment outlets’ fashion highlights, including one from USA Today, which she shared on Instagram, marveling at her inclusion alongside her “Voice” mentor Camila Cabello and Grammy winner Taylor Swift, whom Myles once interned for while studying the music business in college, according to a 2018 interview with Building Your Own Nashville.

On her post, Myles wrote, “How on earth did I make this list… lol!!! It IS pretty cool that @camila_cabello is on here too and wild that I used to intern for @taylorswift … what an awesome experience definitely a #MylestoneMonday y’all” and added a prayer emoji.

Cabello, meanwhile, came away from the awards show empty-handed but made headlines for her fashion; according to InStyle, she wore a “beaded bra-like bodice” from design house PatBo that took 40 hours to make. Cabello was nominated for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for her song “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran. The award went to Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their collaboration on “Unholy.”

On February 6, Cabello posted an Instagram video of her posing on the red carpet and wrote, “in my free time i love to get nominated for Grammys, practice my speech in the shower, then lose but look amazing”