Nick Jonas’s Wife Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence After Welcoming Baby

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child via surrogate in January 2022. Chopra has since returned to Instagram, breaking her silence.

On January 21, 2022, Chopra and Jonas both shared an Instagram post that stated, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple then went silent on social media for over a week.

Chopra Shared a New Photo

On February 3, 2022, Chopra shared two new Instagram photos, featuring a photo of herself in the rearview mirror of her car, one with sunglasses and one without.

“The light feels right,” she wrote as the caption.

Fans loved the photo, and they immediately reacted to the actress breaking her silence, and the photo has garnered nearly 2 million likes at the time of writing.

“You bring the light Amora,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Omg welcome back mama.”

Jonas has yet to break his own Instagram silence since confirming the birth of his first child.

The Baby is a Girl

TMZ reported on January 21, 2022, that the couple welcomed a baby girl, though the name has yet to be reported.

In 2021, the couple dealt with rumors that they had split up after being married for just three years.

The rumors stemmed from her changing her name on Instagram from Priyanka Chopra-Jonas to “Priyanka,” which effectively cut the “Jonas” from the profile altogether.

Later that day, Priyanka commented on a video of her husband with the comment, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” which made fans think that everything was actually okay with the couple.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chopra addressed the split rumors, which, according to the outlet, appeared and disappeared within a 12-hour period.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Priyanka said. “It’s just a professional hazard… Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

During that same interview, Chopra said that she and Jonas wanted children.

For her, having children was a “big part” of her plans for the future, and she insinuated that she and Nick are actively trying to have children and, “by God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Priyanka did say she wanted to spend a lot of 2022 reconnecting and focusing on her relationship.

“My priority has always been the next job,” she said. “I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”

