‘The Voice’ Stars Parijita Bastola & Kique Reunite for Concert

“The Voice” season 22 is officially in the rear view, however many contestants are maintaining the friendships they’ve made during the season. This week, two young singers from the season are even turning their friendship into a new collaboration.

Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola (who was eliminated in the semi-finals) and Team Gwen’s Kique (who made it to the top 10) are teaming up for a concert in Parijita’s hometown of Severna Park, Maryland, which they announced on Christmas day.

“It’s been a minute since I last posted so many things have happened and I’ve been so busy creating new music content and this is something I am so excited to share!!!! Friday December 30th I am doing a show with the one and only @parijitab. If there is anyone in this world I could choose to sing with it 100% would be Parijita. She has taught me so much about myself and is a constant reminder to push myself,” Kique wrote in his Instagram post. The two clarified in the comments section that this is a free show, and fans do not need tickets to attend.

Parijita Bastola & Kique Have Sung Together Before

Parijita Bastola also posted about her and Kique’s upcoming Severna Park concert, and she included a clip of her and Kique singing together for one of the first times.

“With Kique it is always singing. It’s sharing + exploring new music and hearing things v similarly. Singing with each other really brought us 🤞🏽which is why this Friday is going to be very very special!! Come join us with all our friends and family 💌💌,” Parijita wrote.

The video shows Parijita and Kique singing Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful” before Parijita sang it in the Top 10 round of this past season’s live shows. Parijita mentioned in her caption that Kique, who accompanied her on guitar, was helping her pick the right key to sing the song in during the live shows.

“I’ve been day 1 team kique and if u are too make sure you come this Friday 😼🤞🏽😜,” Parijita said of her friend, closing out the Instagram caption.

Fans Continue to Wonder if Parijita Bastola & Kique Are Dating

Earlier this season, fans began to speculate that the 17-year-old Parijita Bastola and 18-year-old Kique Gomez had begun dating while filming this season of “The Voice”. The two both received many Instagram comments asking about the nature of their relationship, and whether they were more than just friends.

These rumors were sparked over the Thanksgiving holiday, when both contestants posted photos showing that they spent the holiday together, along with Team Blake’s contestants Rowan Grace and Bodie.

While most of the dating speculation has calmed down over the rest of the season of “The Voice”, the announcement of a concert together spurred some fans to wonder if the two were dating all over again.

“Love you both .. I wrote a song together a duet . Are you two dating? ❤️” one fan wrote in a comment that Parijita liked. Another fan was more direct, simply saying, “Are they dating?”

The pair has neither confirmed nor denied rumors of a relationship.

