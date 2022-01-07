What’s Next For ‘The Voice’ Finalist Paris Winningham?

Paris Winningham made the finale on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21, alongside Team Blake Shelton, though he did not pull through and get the win.

Not winning the competition does not mean the end of Winningham’s music career, of course, and some fans may be wondering what comes next for the singer.

Read on to learn more about Winningham’s journey since “The Voice” season 21 wrapped and what may come next for him.

Winningham Was Proud of His Fellow Contestants

Winningham took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support during his time on “The Voice” after the finale wrapped up.

“I could not let the night go by without first GIVING GOD THE GLORY…. and next Thanking my INCREDIBLE PARENTS who I owe the world and more for all the sacrifices they have made to get me here…. And too YOU MY #WINNINGFAM🔥….” he wrote. “I LOVE YOU ALL BEYOND WORDS…. I’m So PROUD of my teammate the Queen @wendymoten for your 2nd place….ALSO want to take time to Congratulate @officialhaileymia and @jershika_ …. Congratulations Queens you both are AMAZING.”

He went on to congratulate the winners of the season, sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

“LASTLY, to the ICONIC COACHES @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @arianagrande THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT ALONG THE WAY….” he added. “YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AMAZING…. AND TO MY COACH @blakeshelton…. BROTHER YOU ARE A LEGEND…. AND IT HAS BEEN MY PRIVILEGE AND HONOR TO HAVE YOU AS A MENTOR AND COACH…. LOVE YOU BROTHER AND MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!!!!”

Winningham Will Likely Continue With His Band

According to Hollywood Life, Winningham is a member of a band called JFamily Ent./J-Crew Band and the WHIM band. He loves making music, so it’s likely that he will be continuing to make music with those bands in the future.

Winningham did not earn a record deal based on his finishing third place on “The Voice,” but he will likely still get help from his coach in order to move forward with his music career.

During the show, some fans thought Shelton was unfair toward Winningham.

During the season finale, Shelton had two contestants both perform two songs, but his comments toward Moten seemed more positive than his comments toward Winningham, according to one Reddit thread, which also pointed out that they believe Shelton is generally disinterested in being on the show.

Winningham likely did not feel the same way, as he did dedicate an Instagram post to his coach, saying he was “truly blessed to have gotten to know” Shelton.

Either way, it’s very likely that Winningham will be releasing new music in 2022. Keep up with the singer on his Instagram and Twitter pages for consistent updates on his journey and to find any new releases.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

