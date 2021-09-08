PHOTOS: See Kelly Clarkson’s New Post-Divorce Mansion

Kelly Clarkson has been purchased a new home in the Los Angeles area, just weeks after selling her Nashville home.

Towards the end of June, the Los Angeles Times reported that “The Voice” judge bought a $5.445 million Colonial-style home in Toluca Lake. The purchase came on the heels of Clarkson selling her Tennessee “mega-mansion” for $6.3 million.





Play



INSIDE OF KELLY CLARKSON'S NEW $5,500,000 HOME ► Subscribe to our channel here: bit.ly/2RDJOoZ Follow Us Here: Instagram: bit.ly/2O9VDjZ Facebook: bit.ly/3dv2y47 Twitter: bit.ly/2Jcsgg1 Thanks for watching, have any videos you would like to see? Leave it in the comments down below! Today guys I’m going to show you inside of Kelly Clarkson’s new $5.5 million dollar home! Three time Grammy award winning… 2021-07-16T11:09:05Z

The Los Angeles Times reported, “Her latest home is a bit smaller at 5,000 square feet but offers plenty of exterior space with a one-acre lot. A brick motor court sets a stately tone in front, and out back, there’s an amenity-loaded yard with a swimming pool, spa, tennis court, guesthouse and gazebo.”

Taste of Country revealed that it took Clarkson four years to sell her Nashville home– the roaming 20,121 square-foot property came equipped with 11 bathrooms, and 7 bedrooms.

Pics of the home can be seen here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clarkson’s Talk Show Will Take Ellen DeGeneres’ Time Slot





Play



Ellen DeGeneres gives monologue, speaking on show ending after 19 seasons DeGeneres shared the news with fans during her monologue, explaining her decision to end this chapter and what she has in store for the final season. 2021-05-13T01:38:45Z

As highlighted by TMZ, Clarkson’s Toluca Lake purchase comes just after news surfaced that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” would take over the time slot currently occupied by Ellen.

In May, DeGeneres delivered a four-minute speech about the end of her show, seen above, stating, “Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years and I always knew in my heart that Season 19 would be my last. Nineteen is a great number. First of all, the 19th amendment gave women the right to vote. This may be controversial, but I believe women should be allowed to vote. I said it… Also, on the periodic table, 19 is the atomic number for potassium.”

Clarkson Is Paying Her Ex $200k a Month

In June 2020, Today reported that Clarkson had filed for divorce from her husband after seven years together. For years, Blackstock worked as Clarkson’s talent manager.

According to an August Hollywood Life post, Clarkson is paying her ex, Brandon Blackstock, $200k a month in total.

The outlet wrote that $150k is in spousal support, and an additional $45,601 is in child support.

Law attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin told Hollywood Life, “This could seemingly be a ‘win’ for Kelly. Blackstock originally filed a request for spousal support of $301,000 per month as well as his original demand of $135,000 in child support.”

According to Hollywood Life, the amount paid is based on both parents’ incomes, taxes, and the “percentage of time each parent has with their kids.”

On August 31, Us Weekly characterized Clarkson’s divorce from Blackstock as “messy”, and referenced what Clarkson had previously told Hoda Kotb on “The Today Show”. Per Us Weekly, Clarkson said, “You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It’s so hard on everyone, and you know me, I’m really open. I try to be open and share … We all go through things. But at the same time, we have four kids total with each other. That’s a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful. … We’re in the public eye so that’s hard too, to try and be truthful but also keep your privacy.”