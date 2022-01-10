Fans Slam ‘The Voice’ Finalist Following Interview

Some fans of country music and NBC’s “The Voice” are upset after Raelynn, a season two contestant from the show, made comments about racism in the world of country music.

The singer-songwriter was at the Turning Point USA Conference and took part in an interview for “The Spillover with Alex Clark.” Turning Point is a conservative conference that advocates for conservative values in education.

Some fans are upset with RaeLynn after the comments she made during the interview.

RaeLynn Says There is Not Racism in Country Music

So @RaeLynn was recently on a @TPUSA podcast and said how country music isn’t racist because she’s never experienced it. 1/ pic.twitter.com/sNdBy9G1Cu — Madeleine Molly (@madeleinemollyd) January 9, 2022

During the interview, RaeLynn said that she does not believe there is racism in country music.

“First of all, country music is not racist,” RaeLynn says in the clip posted to Twitter. “Personally, I’ve never seen that. We have artists of all colors. … I just never experienced that.”

The clip takes place after the host asks RaeLynn about Morgan Wallen, who was infamously part of a scandal involving his use of the N word after a night out and had his music removed from country radio.

She said that there is not racism in country music and that Wallen is “a really good human deep down and he made a mistake.”

Fans Reacted to the Interview

Fans took to the replies on Twitter to react to the clip of the interview.

“If you are a white, blonde haired, blue eyed, female country singer arguing that racism does not exist in country music because you’ve ‘never seen it’, please take several seats,” one person tweeted in response to the clip.

Another person wrote, “Let’s not forget that COUNTRY has shunned those who aren’t WHITE for a LONG TIME even though they’ve made huge IMPACTS on its sound.”

“It sucks so bad when you invest years of your life in a community and think it’s really moving, only to be reminded that many of its members think it’s their right – and even their duty – to confine and control you,” one person responded.

Another person quote tweeted the clip and added, “White, privileged person has not experienced racism, therefore it just doesn’t exist! Like magic! What a joke.”

“holy sh**,” one person tweeted. “she is an absolute joke. clearly i follow the right artists because there are BIPOC/BIWOC ALL over my timeline. my artists are standing up for the hate they receive on a daily basis. congratulations @RaeLynn on not getting racist comments. it’s because you’re white.”

Black country music star Mickey Guyton recently called out racist comments she’d received, though it was not in direct response to RaeLynn’s comments.

“@MickeyGuyton We don’t want your kind in country music! All you people talk about is your god damn race and skin color! Don’t you effers have Rap, Hip Hop and R&B? GOTTA RUIN AND DESTROY SH** WITH YOUR WOKE BS! JUST LIKE Y’ALL DID WITH MTV!! GET THE F OUT OF OUR COUNTRY MUSIC,” the screenshot Guyton posted on Instagram reads.

She uploaded it with the comment, “Started off 2022 with a good ole batch of racism. I show you this so you guys continue the fight for equality and love and acceptance.”

At the time of writing, RaeLynn has not responded to any of the negativity she has received.

