BREAKING: ‘The Voice’ Coach Filing For Divorce

After months of rumors swirling about problems in her marriage, pop superstar and former “The Voice” coach Ariana Grande, 30, is separated and heading for divorce, according to new reports. TMZ first broke the news on July 17, 2023 and Page Six said it had confirmed the news minutes later.

The songstress has lived apart from her husband, Dalton Gomez, 27, since January while filming the movie version of “Wicked” in London. And though Gomez visited in a “last-ditch attempt to save their marriage,” one of Page Six’s sources said “it didn’t work out.”

The source told Page Six, “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

After news broke of Grande and Gomez’s split, People also confirmed it with a source who told the magazine the couple separated earlier this year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship.”

Rumors Hit Fever Pitch After Ariana Grande Attended Wimbledon Match Without Wedding Ring

Grande and Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, started dating in January 2020 just before the COVID pandemic erupted, according to People, and quarantined together in Los Angeles, getting to know each other very quickly. By December, they announced they were engaged and in May 2021 the two were married in an “intimate ceremony” at their home in Montecito, California.

Shortly after their nuptials, Grande began filming “The Voice” as a coach for the NBC show’s 21st season, which started airing in September 2021, alongside coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, who was going through her own divorce at the time.

Rumors of problems in Grande’s marriage began swirling in early 2023, as she moved to England to film “Wicked” and Gomez remained in Los Angeles.

On July 16, eagle-eyed fans noticed Grande was not wearing her wedding ring while she attended a Wimbledon tennis match with “Wicked” co-star Jonathan Bailey. The Daily Mail published photos of the two looking very cozy at the match, with Grande touching his face as he leaned over to tell her something. She was also friendly with actor Andrew Garfield, who sat on her other side.

As reports began to emerge on the morning of July 17 of her impending divorce, Grande posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram from her day at Wimbledon without a caption.

Dalton Gomez Had Custom Engagement Ring Made for Ariana Grande

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Grande shared her custom engagement ring with her massive social media following; the singer has 377 million fans following her on Instagram alone.

Gomez worked with jewelry designer Jack Solow to create the custom ring, according to E! News, which included an oval shaped diamond set next to a pearl. Solow said it “took some time to find that very special, unique diamond,” so they started working on the design about six weeks before the proposal. Solow told E! News that Gomez and he met multiple times via FaceTime and Zoom.

“He was very, very specific about what he wanted,” Solow said. “He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring.”

Later, fans unearthed a 2014 tweet from Grande in which she shared that her grandmother had a ring made for her using “the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin” because he told her in a dream “it’d protect me.” Fans suspected the pearl from that ring may have been used in Gomez’s engagement ring.

In August 2022, Grande shared a TikTok makeup tutorial during which fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. But she shut down rumors of a breakup by writing, “I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t.”

According to People, Grande began dating Gomez after breaking off her engagement to “Saturday Night Live” comic Pete Davidson in 2018.