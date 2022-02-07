‘I Might Lose Some Fans’: ‘The Voice’ Winner Shares Personal Update

Sawyer Fredericks won season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice” back in 2015 alongside Pharrell Williams, who was a coach at the time. Now, Fredericks has shared an update with his fans.

On February 1, 2022, Fredericks took to Instagram to tell his fans that he’s bisexual.

“Hey everyone it is time for my #TruthfulTuesday,” he wrote. “Since I have not publicly said this in a post, I wanted to say that I am bisexual.”

He added, “When I was younger I thought I was straight, because I was more attracted to women, and I didn’t know there were more options besides Gay and Straight. So I just assumed I was Straight. I am privileged and have never been discriminated against for my sexuality or ashamed of it. I’m truly sorry for any of you who have been, and I hope it gets better.”

Fredericks said he thought he may “lose some fans” after posting his truth, “but that’s fine” with him.

Fans Rallied Behind the Singer

Fans took to the comment section of Frederick’s post to show their support for the singer.

“It is your life Sawyer,” one person commented. “Your music and voice is why I am a fan. Your life is yours to live. I hope your post helps others who are battling with their sexuality.”

Another person commented, “If you lose a fan over this, they were never really a true fan. Mad respect for you to be able to speak your truth.”

“Always be true to yourself, Sawyer!” one comment reads. “If you lose fans over this, you haven’t lost much. Have a great day & be blessed.”

Fredericks Has a Partner of 5 Years

According to an interview with The Daily Gazette, Fredericks has a partner of five years with whom he currently lives at a downtown apartment.

“It’s very different from living on a farm,” he shared. “It’s cool. It’s got a lot of character. I’ve enjoyed it.”

The couple met when they were rock climbing, according to the outlet, and they divide the chores at home when they can.

“We both have our responsibilities of making sure the apartment is clean,” Fredericks said. “I can’t even really call them chores. I’m so used to chores being like, ‘you are going to go out to the barn and muck a giant stall.’ So I just sweep the floor? It feels easy.”

Fredericks grew up on a farm, according to the interview.

When it comes to having a connection with his fans, Fredericks said that he thinks he still has one, even if he doesn’t see them all that often.

“I feel I got a lot of fans from ‘The Voice’ and I feel I’ve kept in touch with a lot of them,” he told the outlet. “But I mean I have nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, and I feel like I’m only seeing maybe 3,000 of them most of the time.”

Fredericks also shared that he thinks fans will be able to expect new music from him in 2022.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

