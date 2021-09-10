‘The Voice’ Season 21: Everything You Need to Know

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is premiering soon, and fans are ready to see their favorite coaches build their teams in hopes of taking home the win at the end of the season.

The show will feature coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend as well as host Carson Daly, and it will premiere on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

“The Voice” will air two days a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays, for the entire season.

The Battle Round Advisors are Huge Stars

The Battle Advisors for the battle rounds are chosen by the coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

For team Legend, the battle advisor will be Camila Cabello

Cabello took to Twitter to express her excitement for the upcoming season and her time on “The Voice.”

“That’s riiiiight #TeamLegend,” Cabello wrote. “Thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season’s battle rounds!! #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice.”

Legend tweeted, “Excited to have @camila_cabello joining #TeamLegend as an advisor for battle rounds! Season 21 of @NBCTheVoice is right around the corner! #TheVoice.”

Team Kelly will be mentored by Jason Aldean.

“Excited to announce I’ll be advising for Team Kelly this season on @NBCTheVoice during the Battles!” Aldean tweeted. “Let’s do this, @KellyClarkson.”

Grande is having Broadway Star Kristin Chenoweth as her Battle Advisor.

Grande posted the news to her Instagram account in a video. She wrote, “I’m so excited for everyone to meet my battle advisor and dear friend, Kristin Chenoweth. I don’t have words. You have no idea, she’s so incredible. And I’m so grateful and I love you so much.”

Lastly, Team Blake will be advised by country music star Dierks Bentley.

Shelton tweeted, “Here we go y’all!!! We’re only a few weeks away from the brand new season of @NBCTheVoice!!!! #TeamBlake is READY and @DierksBentley doesn’t know what he got himself into… See y’all in September.”

Ed Sheeran is the Mega Mentor

According to Idol Forums, which often posts accurate leaks and spoilers from “The Voice” and “American Idol” sets, the season 21 Mega Mentor is none other than Grammy award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran joins the likes of Taylor Swift and Snoop Dogg, who have both served as “The Voice” mega mentors in the past.

The Coaches Leveled Up Their Banter

While the coaches are always bantering back and forth on “The Voice,” especially during blind auditions, the promotions that have been released show that they may have gotten even more comfortable with one another and thrown more jabs back and forth.

In one promotion, Blake Shelton compares himself to Tom Brady.

In the video, Shelton talks about the fact that he’s always bragging about his high number of wins, but he doesn’t care.

“It’s fun to have your own TV show,” Shelton tells the other coaches at one point. “This is mine. I’ve had this one for years.”

The newest coach on the scene, Ariana Grande, is already tired of Shelton’s bragging.

“I think we’re all equally exhausted by the confidence of Blake Shelton,” Grande says. “Just, the constant drilling of his kingdom that is ‘The Voice.’ It is exhausting.”

Shelton has his own way of justifying his boasting.

“Do you ever notice how when Tom Brady has haters he doesn’t defend himself against them?” Shelton asks the other coaches, prompting Grande to ask if Brady talks himself up the same way. “Well, he should! Tom Brady has seven championships. I have eight.”

Legend also shared that he thinks that Shelton thinks he’s the boss even though “His name is not on my checks.”

