‘American Idol’ Alum to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

Achieving success on “American Idol” does not always mean that an artist will be successful in the music industry following their time on the show, and being sent home early does not mean someone will not have a career in music, which was the cast for country music star Jimmie Allen.

Allen is set to show off his dancing skills on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, which premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

Allen competed back on season 10 of “American Idol” when he was 25 years old, and he only made it into the Top 41 before he was told by the judges that he would be leaving the show.

The star returned on season 19 as a guest performer where he dueted with top 20 contestants Alanis Sophia and Cecil Ray.

Allen Joins 14 Other Celebs on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

Allen is one of 15 celebrities set to compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here are all the celebrities you’ll see in the ballroom:

According to Dance Dish With KB, Allen will be paired with professional dancer Emma Slater.

Allen Recently Published a Children’s Book

Allen hasn’t just been using his country music prowess to sell albums. He also published the book “My Voice is a Trumpet” in 2021.

The book’s description reads, “From voices tall as a tree, to voices small as a bee, all it takes is confidence and a belief in the goodness of others to change the world. Coming at a time when issues of social justice are at the forefront of our society, this is the perfect book to teach children in and out of the classroom that they’re not too young to express what they believe in and that all voices are valuable.”

Allen is also set to be the executive music producer of a new Netflix unscripted football series, according to The Wrap. The series is called “Titletown High” and was produced by Blue Eyes Entertainment.

“I’ve always wanted to have an executive role behind the camera,” Allen told The Wrap when asked how he got involved. “When this opportunity came my way and I learned more about the show’s premise, my creative wheels were already turning with the possibilities. The conversation evolved from using one of my songs as the theme song to the larger role of executive music producer and everything really clicked into place.”

“Titletown High” premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 27, 2021. “American Idol” will return in early 2022 for season 20.

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC on September 20, 2021.

