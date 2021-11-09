‘The Voice’ Season 21 Top 13 Predictions: Who Will Make It Through?

NBC’s “The Voice” started out the live playoffs with the top 20 performances on Monday, November 8, 2021, and the contestants relied on fans to vote for them so they could make it through to the next round.

That being said, next week’s Monday night episode will feature performances from the top 13, so there will be seven total eliminations on the episode airing on Tuesday, November 9. That would mean that each coach gets three contestants moving forward in the competition.

Here’s what we think will happen for each team:

Team Kelly

On the first live playoffs, Team Kelly was up first, and her contestants definitely delivered on their performances, especially when it came to song choices. That being said, there are a couple of predictions to be made.

First, Girl Named Tom is an incredible trio, but generally, groups do not make it as far in the live playoffs as single contestants, so we think there’s a decent chance that Girl Named Tom will be the first on Team Kelly to be sent home.

Gymani delivered an incredible performance of “Say Something,” so we think she’ll be marked safe from elimination pretty early on. That would leave Jeremy Rosado, Hailey Mia and Katie Rae as the three contestants who are in danger.

Team Legend

The next round of performances came from Team Legend, and they were maybe even better than those from Team Kelly. With such stiff competition from all around, it’s very hard to theorize about who will be sent home.

That being said, after watching the performances, we think it’s possible that the bottom two from Team Legend will be Joshua Vacanti and Jershika Maple simply because of the song choices and amount of chatter on Twitter around the other contestants. That would be a shame, however, because Jershika is definitely one of the most talented vocalists in the competition.

That would leave David Vogel, Samuel Harness, and Shadale safe for the next week of the competition.

Team Ariana

Team Ariana is full of talent this year around, and it’s possible that she’ll come away with the win at the end of the season, which would make her the third coach to win in their first season. Both Legend and Grande won their first season.

When it comes to who may be sent home, it’s possible that Jim and Sasha Allen won’t make it through because, as earlier stated, it just never seems like groups do that well on the show. Another person who could be going home is Holly Forbes, also just because of her song choice.

We definitely think that Bella DeNapoli will be safe for the next week.

Team Blake

Team Blake is in an incredible position in these live shows. Not only is Shelton the most popular coach on the show other than maybe Ariana Grande now, but he also has a lot of talent on his team this time around.

It’s hard to pick out one person who might go home, but we can definitely say we think that Paris Winningham will be safe, and Wendy Moten will likely also skate through easily to the next round.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Champion Duets With Coach on Stage In Surprise Appearance