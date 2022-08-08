‘The Voice’ Makes Big Format Change Ahead of Season 22 Premiere

“The Voice” season 22 will look a little different than previous seasons of the show starting as soon as the show begins airing, according to spoilers published by The Idol Forums.

According to the source, the season has a much larger pool of contestants moving forward from the Blind Auditions.

Instead of the top 48 moving on from Blind Auditions, there will be a Top 56 at the end of that process. That means that each team, instead of having 12 members, will start with 14.

That also means that there will be more contestants throughout the process. So, instead of 24 Battle Rounds, there will be 36 and then for Knockout Rounds, there will be nine contestants per team instead of eight.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear how the inflated number of contestants will be handled during Knockout rounds, though those are currently scheduled to be taped on August 9, 2022. Tickets for the taping are still available to purchase online.

NBC has not officially announced the change to the format, though The Idol Forums has been notoriously correct when it comes to spoilers for “American Idol” and “The Voice.”

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premieres on September 19

Season 22 of “The Voice” is set to premiere on September 19, 2022 on NBC.

It will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend. It’s Cabello’s first season as a coach on the show.

Also returning for season 22 is long-time “The Voice” host Carson Daly.

The First Teaser Has Been Released

The first teaser for the new season of “The Voice” was shared on Blake Shelton’s TikTok feed alongside the caption, “Best of luck to the other @nbcthevoice coaches this season because #TeamBlake is ready to WIN!!” It was also shared on YouTube.

In the teaser, Cabello is seen receiving a letter from a secret “admirer.” The video is structured as a mystery with suspenseful music as the coaches welcome Cabello.

“That’s too sweet,” she says as she spots a gift addressed to her. When she opens the card, however, she decides it might not be so sweet. “You are going to lose so bad,” the card says in letters that appear to be cut out from magazines.

Then, Stefani appears to say that she can’t believe Cabello received the threatening note and Shelton questions who would send it while sitting menacingly in his big red chair.

Legend shows up with a letter of his own.

“Check out this weird letter I just got,” the coach says. “You should never have come back,” he reads aloud.

Finally, Carson Daly shows up with cut up magazines.

“Hey Blake,” he says, holding up the materials. “Can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?”

The coaches all look at Shelton, and Cabello says, “Busted.”

