‘The Voice’ Coach Makes a Big Move After Shocking Split

Shakira had made a big move following her sudden split from Gerard Piqué. The former coach of “The Voice” has picked up and moved from Barcelona to Florida with her two kids, according to People magazine.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” Shakira captioned an Instagram post on April 2, 2023 (translated using Google).

“Today we begin a new chapter in the search for your happiness. Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love,” her caption continued.

Shakira and Piqué ended their relationship in June 2022 after more than 10 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Reuters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shakira Thanked Fans for Their Support

In November 2022, Us Weekly reported that Shakira and her ex had reached a custody agreement in regard to their two kids, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. Although details of the agreement weren’t made public, a source told the outlet that Shakira’s plan was to move to Miami, Florida, with her kids.

Three months prior, a source told the outlet that Shakira “just wants what’s best for the kids.”

In her Instagram post on April 2, 2023, Shakira made sure to thank fans for the love and support.

“Thanks to everyone who encouraged me there, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. For you only see you later and as my father said so many times, see you in the curves!” Shakira’s Instagram caption read.

Shakira appeared on “The Voice” in seasons 4 and 6.

Shakira Called Her Split From Gerard Piqué ‘Incredibly Difficult’

Shakira opened up about her split for the first time in an interview with Elle magazine in September 2021.

“Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” she told Elle.

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult,” she added.

Piqué hasn’t said much about his split from Shakira, but appears to be on the same page as her when it comes to the well being of their two kids.

“Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children,” he said in an interview with El Pais in March 2023 (translated by E! News). “It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father,” he added.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Share Exciting News