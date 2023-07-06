Shakira Wears Controversial Outfit at Fashion Week

“Yes is overrated.”

Former “Voice” coach Shakira turned plenty of heads this week when she attended fashion brand Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show in Paris on July 5, which the brand had dubbed “Embodiment”.

Shakira attended the event in a design by the brand, which Women’s Wear Daily described as a “white graphic trenchcoat”, which had the word “NO” popping out of the bust in three-dimensional block letters. Shakira paired the trenchcoat look with golden open-toed Altuzarra heels and Carrera aviator sunglasses.

Page Six reported on Shakira’s look, saying that many fans believe her choice to wear the “NO” look was intentional and meant to send a message to her ex, professional soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she had separated in 2022 after 11 years together.

Shakira Was Not the Only ‘Voice’ Star in Attendance

Shakira’s look at the Viktor & Rolf show attracted plenty of attention, with her first Instagram post in the look amassing nearly 1,000,000 likes within 24 hours of being posted. This post also reveals that Shakira wasn’t the only former “Voice” coach sitting front row during the show, as she was joined by season 22 coach Camila Cabello, who was also dressed in a look by Viktor & Rolf, though hers did not include any block letter messaging. Shakira and Cabello spent quite a bit of time together, as on July 6 they once again sat next to each other at a fashion show, this time for the brand Fendi.

Other celebrities in attendance at the Viktor & Rolf show included “Real Housewives” star Lisa Rinna, model and author Emily Ratajkowski, and former “Selling Sunset” cast member Christine Quinn.

Viktor & Rolf, a Dutch brand of 30 years, have been known for their avant garde and surreal runway collections, where they have done everything from a collection full of heightened shoulders (literally), to a line full of gowns that throughout the show began appearing more askew on the models’ bodies, including tilted, sideways, and fully upside-down looks walking the runway.

The inspiration behind Shakira’s “NO” look comes from Viktor & Rolf’s “NO” ready-to-wear Autumn/Winter 2008 collection, which was filled with pieces emblazoned with the same word, whether in the same 3D block letters as Shakira’s, stitched into the fabric of the dress, or written on the model’s face in makeup. See the full 2008 “NO” collection below.

Rumors Have Swirled That Shakira is Dating Somebody New

Whether or not her “NO” look was meant to send a message to her ex Piqué, reports have come out that Shakira has moved on. In early June 2023, Shakira was spotted with British racing driver and Formula 1 athlete Lewis Hamilton. Shakira were spotted out at Cipriani, a restaurant in Miami, after Hamilton raced in the Miami Grand Prix. Then in June, Shakira was spotted at the Barcelona Grand Prix in Spain, there to support Hamilton, who came in second place.

People reported shortly after that the two were in the “early stages” of dating according to a source who knows each member of the potential couple. Not much has been reported on Shakira and Hamilton’s relationship since these outings, however one thing that is clear is that she has moved on from Piqué.

