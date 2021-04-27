Snoop Dogg & Kelly Clarkson Cry on ‘The Voice’ After Emotional Performances

Contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” competed for their spot in the season 20 live shows during the Knockout Rounds. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton all chose contestants to move forward while also sending some performers home.

Kelly Clarkson is often seen crying on the show or at least tearing up from emotional performances. This time around, the music superstar had tears running down her face after talking to a contestant.

Clarkson worked alongside Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg to coach contestants, helping them through to the next round of the competition.

Ana Grace chose to sing “If I Die Young” because when she was 17 she nearly died, she told the coaches.

“Music was the only thing that got me through that,” Ana Grace told the coaches.

That wasn’t the only emotional part of the Knockout, however. Zoe’s story also brought the coaches and mega mentor to tears.

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson Both Cried at Ana Grace’s Story & Gihanna Zoe’s Performance

The coaches and mentors told Ana Grace to be as emotional as possible, and Clarkson told her to not hold back about crying on stage because she’s scared she’s going to cry on stage.

“One of the lines that hits me every time is ‘Lord, Make me a rainbow I’ll shine down on my mother’,” she shared while tearing up.

During the actual performance, Grace knocked the high notes and slowed-down version of the song out of the water, leading all of the coaches to being impressed with her voice.

Gihanna Zoe’s performance of “Glitter in the Air” by Pink brought Clarkson to the point of having tears stream down her face while practicing for the Knockout Round, and going in, she knew she would have a hard choice on her hand.

Ultimately, all the coaches were brought close to tears by Zoe’s performance. Clarkson went with Zoe as the winner of the Knockout, meaning Grace would be sent home from the competition except Blake Shelton stole Ana Grace as soon as she became available.

“Y’all didn’t tell me this show would make me cry,” Snoop Dogg told Clarkson.

‘The Voice’ Four-Way Knockout Will Lead to Live Shows

Later in the show, the four-way knockout between the saved contestants from the Battle Rounds took place.

Contestants who performed and competed in the four-way knockout were Team Blake’s Emma Caroline, Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods, Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones, and Team Legend’s Carolina Rial.

One of the contestants will ultimately go on to compete in live shows while the rest will be eliminated from the competition for good.

To vote, fans can use the “The Voice” official app or head over to NBC.com. To vote on the app, create a profile using your email, Facebook account, Google account, or Apple ID. The profile will also work to vote on nbc.com/VoiceVote. Fans can vote for their favorite contestants 10 times per account.

The winner of the four-way knockout will be announced at the beginning of the first live show of the season, on Monday, May 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Voting for the contestants is open following the April 26, 2021 episode until 6 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 27, 2021.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

