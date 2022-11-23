Fans Slam ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Format: ‘Unfair’

“The Voice” has changed the format of the live shows multiple times in the past, going from ensuring each coach has an artist in the finale to no guarantees and back again. The current season of the show seems to have no guarantees, leaving the teams wildly uneven going into the semi-finals.

Some fans aren’t happy with the changes, as they previously led to fan-favorite new coach Ariana Grande not having any artists make it through to the show’s finale. Now, the same may happen with a new coach on the show.

During the top 10 reveal episode, Blake Shelton had all of his artists marked safe while new coach Camila Cabello had a total of one artist make it through to the next round of the competition. Gwen Stefani has two artists moving forward, while John Legend saw three of his artists marked safe.

The four artists in the Instant Save all came from Cabello and Stefani’s teams.

Fans Think Voting Makes the Show Unfair

Some fans took to the Instagram comments to share their thoughts on the show’s voting after the Tuesday, November 22 Instant Save.

“I don’t think I can keep watching. These results are terrible,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I’m very upset at how again team Blake has all his members… he had all his members last season up until the semi final and he lost one of his artist…”

“kique and devix shouldn’t be on the wildcard, america is saving based on the coach, so unfair,” another comment reads.

Other people think the fact that contestants from Team Blake are still around while other artists aren’t is “disgusting.”

“I’m sorry, but the fact that Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden from Blake’s team is still on this damn show, and Devix and Kique were even in this situation at all makes absolutely no freaking sense. It’s disgusting to watch honestly,” a comment reads.

In some previous seasons, contestants who make it through each week would be based on which team they were a part of, and each round of voting would eliminate contestants across teams evenly, ensuring each coach would have at least one artist in the finale of the season.

Some fans feel bad for Cabello in season 22 since it’s her first season and she is already down to just one artist.

“can’t believe america is voting for the coaches and not for the artists, 4 in team blake really???” one person commented on an Instagram post.

Another comment on the post reads, “We love you Camila I’m not happy with the voice only country music no way adios.”

It’s not the first time fans have been upset with “The Voice.” After the season 21 finale, some fans vowed to boycott the show.

What Do the Teams Look Like Now?

Here’s what the teams on “The Voice” currently look like going into next week’s live shows:

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Team Gwen:

Justin Aaron

Kique (Top 9 Instant Save Winner)

Team Legend:

Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola

Omar Jose Cardona

Team Blake:

Brayden Lape

Bodie

Rowan Grace

Bryce Leatherwood

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:

Monday Nov 28 (Top 10 Performance)

Tuesday Nov 29 (Results)

Monday Dec 5 (Semifinals Top 8 Performance)

Tuesday Dec 6 (Results)

Monday Dec 12 (Finale Part – I)

Tuesday, Dec. 13 (Three-Hour Season Finale)

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and next-day on Peacock. The season finale is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13.