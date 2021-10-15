Team Kelly ‘The Voice’ Contestant Opens Up About Working With the Superstar

Parker McKay is a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21. She was placed onto Team Kelly Clarkson after her Blind Audition, receiving only the one-chair turn because Clarkson was the only coach with a spot left on her team.
For her Blind Audition, McKay performed Niall Horan’s song “Slow Hands,” which did not make her stand out as the country singer that she told Seacoast Online that she actually is. She does, however, try to sing in multiple genres, which did stand out during her audition.
McKay also shared during her Blind Audition that her mother died very recently at the time of her Blind Audition, and she dedicated the performance to her.
McKay Shared What’s ‘Cool’ About Clarkson
McKay opened up to Seacoast Online about working with Clarkson going into the battle round of the competition.
“What’s really cool about her is that like, there’s never a distinction between when the cameras are on and when they’re off,” she told the outlet. “Like she’s just right there with you as if you’ve been friends your whole life. It’s just so wild seeing her and speaking to her because I feel like I’ve known her, I watched her grow and to have her right there in front of me… it’s like seeing an old friend.”
She added, “It’s just she’s so kind and giving and she totally understands the shoes we’re in, so it’s really easy to connect with her.”
McKay took to Instagram after her blind audition aired to share what it was like to be on “The Voice.”
“The most incredible part of being on a show like this is the camaraderie with the cast and crew as well as how many people are touched by our stories,” she wrote. “It’s all about the human connection! Enjoy and thank you all to the ends of the earth for your support. Here we go, @kellyclarkson!!!”
McKay’s fate in the competition is unclear, as her battle round has yet to air.
She also shared her video of telling her mother, who was suffering from dementia, that she was going to be auditioning for “The Voice.”
Who’s On Which Team on ‘The Voice’ Going Into Week 2 of Battle Rounds?
Here’s what the “The Voice” teams look like following the first Battle Round:
Team Blake
- Peedy Chavis
- Hailey Green
- Lana Scott (Saved)
- LiBianca
Still to battle:
- Wendy Moten
- Carson Peters
- Kaitlyn Velez
- Berritt Haynes
- Clint Sherman
- Manny Keith
Team Kelly
- Girl Named Tom
- Kinsey Rose (Saved)
- Jeremy Rosado
- Xavier Cornell
Still to battle:
- Gymani
- Holly Forbes
- The Cunningham Sisters
- Wyatt Michael
- Aaron Hines
- Parker McKay
Team Legend
- Samuel Harness
- Jershika Maple (Steal)
- Brittany Bree
- Samara Brown (Save)
Still to battle:
- Jonathan Mouton
- Jack Rogan
- Joshua Vacanti
- Paris Winningham
- Keilah Grace
- Janora Brown
- Sabrina Dias
- Shadale
Team Ariana
- Katie Rae
- Bella DeNapoli (Save)
- David Vogel
- Katherine Ann Mohler
Still to battle:
- Jim and Sasha Allen
- Raquel Trinidad
- Hailey Mia
- Ryleigh Plank
- Sophia Bromberg
- KCK3
“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.
READ NEXT: 2 Former ‘The Voice’ Champions to Go on Tour Together