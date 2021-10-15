Team Kelly ‘The Voice’ Contestant Opens Up About Working With the Superstar

Parker McKay is a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21. She was placed onto Team Kelly Clarkson after her Blind Audition, receiving only the one-chair turn because Clarkson was the only coach with a spot left on her team.

For her Blind Audition, McKay performed Niall Horan’s song “Slow Hands,” which did not make her stand out as the country singer that she told Seacoast Online that she actually is. She does, however, try to sing in multiple genres, which did stand out during her audition.

McKay also shared during her Blind Audition that her mother died very recently at the time of her Blind Audition, and she dedicated the performance to her.

McKay Shared What’s ‘Cool’ About Clarkson





Play



Parker McKay Shines on Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" | The Voice Blind Auditions 2021 Parker McKay performs Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC! » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/… 2021-10-06T01:59:53Z

McKay opened up to Seacoast Online about working with Clarkson going into the battle round of the competition.

“What’s really cool about her is that like, there’s never a distinction between when the cameras are on and when they’re off,” she told the outlet. “Like she’s just right there with you as if you’ve been friends your whole life. It’s just so wild seeing her and speaking to her because I feel like I’ve known her, I watched her grow and to have her right there in front of me… it’s like seeing an old friend.”

She added, “It’s just she’s so kind and giving and she totally understands the shoes we’re in, so it’s really easy to connect with her.”

McKay took to Instagram after her blind audition aired to share what it was like to be on “The Voice.”

“The most incredible part of being on a show like this is the camaraderie with the cast and crew as well as how many people are touched by our stories,” she wrote. “It’s all about the human connection! Enjoy and thank you all to the ends of the earth for your support. Here we go, @kellyclarkson!!!”

McKay’s fate in the competition is unclear, as her battle round has yet to air.

She also shared her video of telling her mother, who was suffering from dementia, that she was going to be auditioning for “The Voice.”

Who’s On Which Team on ‘The Voice’ Going Into Week 2 of Battle Rounds?

Here’s what the “The Voice” teams look like following the first Battle Round:

Team Blake

Peedy Chavis

Hailey Green

Lana Scott (Saved)

LiBianca

Still to battle:

Wendy Moten

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Berritt Haynes

Clint Sherman

Manny Keith

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Kinsey Rose (Saved)

Jeremy Rosado

Xavier Cornell

Still to battle:

Gymani

Holly Forbes

The Cunningham Sisters

Wyatt Michael

Aaron Hines

Parker McKay

Team Legend

Samuel Harness

Jershika Maple (Steal)

Brittany Bree

Samara Brown (Save)

Still to battle:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Janora Brown

Sabrina Dias

Shadale

Team Ariana

Katie Rae

Bella DeNapoli (Save)

David Vogel

Katherine Ann Mohler

Still to battle:

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Ryleigh Plank

Sophia Bromberg

KCK3

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

READ NEXT: 2 Former ‘The Voice’ Champions to Go on Tour Together