Two former champions of NBC’s “The Voice” will be headed out on tour together in the fall of 2021.

Jake Hoot, who was the champion of season 17 of “The Voice,” will be on tour with Sundance Head, who won the show in 2016. The tour, according to Hoot’s website, is called “The Voices of Texas Tour.”

The contestants won the show with different coaches, with Jake Hoot competing on Kelly Clarkson’s Team Kelly and Sundance Head competing on Blake Shelton’s Team Blake.

The 2 Will Tour on 5 Dates in Texas

Hoot announced the tour on his social media pages. The duo will be appearing on the following dates:

November 17: Woodway, Texas, Carleen Bright Arboretum

November 18: Round Rock, Texas, The Tavern

November 19: The Woodlands, Texas, Dosey Doe

November 20: Lubbock, Texas, The Cactus Theater

November 21: Plano, Texas, Love and War Plano

Fans of the men were excited, taking to the comments of the Instagram post to share their feelings about the upcoming tour.

“Nice little run there Big Jake,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Best voices in country music!”

Hoot Also Has a Duet With Kelly Clarkson





Play



Video Video related to 2 former ‘the voice’ champions to go on tour together 2021-10-14T10:36:36-04:00

Jake Hoot and his “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson teamed up together for a song titled “I Would’ve Loved You.”

For the music video for their song, Clarkson and Hoot teamed up in person and delivered an overall emotional performance.

The music video features the Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre’s elegance from the back of house to the front of the house.

“More than forever, always, madly / the deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / with my heart wide open / for the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you / and I would’ve loved you,” the pair sing at one point in the song.

According to Everything Nash, Hoot wanted to team up with Clarkson as soon as he realized that it was a duet. He wrote the song alongside Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd.

“When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,’” he said. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things.”

Afterward, he sent Clarkson the song and she agreed to sing it with him right away.

“She called me back immediately and she said, ‘I want to shout this from the rooftops. Yes, I’m in,” he said. “Like, let’s get this done. And so trying to coordinate her incredibly busy schedule with mine recording everything and then also a wedding coming up and then having to fly to LA to record or having to send stuff out there, it just all worked perfectly.”

“The Voice” airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Blake Shelton Uses His ‘The Voice’ Battle Save Following Incredible Performance