The Voice 2020 Finale Voting: How to Vote for the Contestants in Season 19

NBC’s hit reality singing competition show The Voice relies on votes from viewers to determine who wins the season, and with the season finale airing, that’s more important than it has been so far this year.

There are currently five contestants remaining going into the season finale of the show. The winner will be decided based on the voting round after the competitors perform in Monday night’s live show.

The finale of The Voice is a three-part event that includes a two-hour performance show on Monday, December 14 followed by a one-hour recap event at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, December 15. Also on Tuesday, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the live season finale of The Voice will air.

Here’s how to play along and vote for your favorite The Voice contestants:

Vote and Play Along With the Official ‘The Voice’ App

Downloading The Voice Official App on your smartphone or device is the best way to interact with the show as well as vote. The official app lets users vote and save artists as the show airs, and it’s available on both iOS and Android devices. There will be no save for the finale, however.

To use the official app to vote, users must register an email and create an NBCUniversal profile, which is also usable to vote for America’s Got Talent during seasons of that show.

The Voice Official App also allows you to create a type of fantasy team, much like fantasy sports, and draft which contestants you believe will make it further in the season.

Vote Online or Through Google or Xfinity

If for some reason downloading the app isn’t an option for you, or you don’t want to download it, you can instead vote at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. You can only vote one time per contestant, so choose wisely.

Xfinity customers will be able to use their Xfinity X1 set-top box. Users will only have to follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast feed and for up to one hour after. Or, search for The Voice during the broadcast or up to 1 hour after and follow the directions on the page.

When using an Xfinity remote, you can also use the voice command “Vote for The Voice” via your Voice Remote during the voting window. You can also vote at xfinity.com/VoiceVote during applicable voting windows. The limit is 10 votes per artist per Facebook account or Xfinity account. This method does not require an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity Voice Remote or an Xfinity subscription that includes NBC according to the FAQ.

Another new way to vote this season is through the Google Assistant. To use the Google Assistant to vote, viewers just need to say “Hey Google, vote for The Voice” during the voting windows, and the command will activate the Google Assistant. From there, simply assign votes to any contestants and the votes will be submitted at the end of the voting window.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

The Voice season finale airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Rejected This Music Star