‘The Voice’ Rejected This Music Star

NBC’s hit reality singing competition The Voice has been around for so long that it’s no surprise that the producers have rejected plenty of future music stars.

While appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Maren Morris opened up about being rejected by a number of competitions including The Voice.

“How crazy is it that you were rejected by both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, but both shows have contestants covering your songs?” a caller on the show asked.

When Cohen asked if that was true, Morris confirmed it.

Morris Was Rejected From ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘The Voice’

Morris told Cohen that it wasn’t just The Voice that rejected her, adding that she was previously rejected from American Idol.

“Oh yeah, and that’s not even it,” she said. “I was rejected from America’s Got Talent. There were a ton that I didn’t make it to, thank God.”

Last year, Morris told Rolling Stone Country she was glad she didn’t make it onto one of the competition shows and now they use her songs sometimes.

“I think about all of the freaking talent shows I’ve tried out for in my life and I’m so glad I didn’t make any of them,” she said. “It’s full circle, because I was rejected from The Voice. I was rejected from American Idol – and I’m happier for it now.”

Morris Says She Loves Getting ‘Sweet Revenge’ on the Shows That Rejected Her

Morris shared that because her songs have been on shows for auditions plenty of times, she feels good about the checks she receives when they do use her songs.

“People cover my songs for their auditions on those shows, so it’s like, not only is it really nice to have my song on a national television show – but [also] get to collect the check and have some sweet revenge.”

Morris also shared that she knew she wasn’t the first person who was asked to be the singer on Zedd and Grey’s “The Middle.”

“I came in very late in the game, so I don’t know all the singers that auditioned to be on it,” she explained to Cohen. “But I do know that Demi [Lovato] and Camila [Cabello], they chose other songs to do at that time. So it wasn’t like Zedd rejected them. They’re huge stars.”

Morris isn’t the only star who has a story about being rejected by The Voice. Country rising star Kane Brown was also rejected from the show early on in his career, but he’s now been featured on the show as a mentor. Brown went on to compete on the X Factor for a short amount of time, but he ultimately left the show.

Other country stars rejected by American Idol are Hillary Scott of Lady A, Mickey Guyton, Colton Swon, Chris Lane and Jimmie Allen.

