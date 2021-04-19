‘The Voice’ 2021 Winners & Spoilers: Who Will Win Knockout Rounds?

Tonight is a new episode of The Voice, and fans want to know who is going to advance beyond the Knockout Rounds.

Read on to learn out who is still in the competition, but beware of spoilers!

The following contestants will be competing head-to-head as part of the Knockout Rounds:

Anna Grace & Gihanna Zoe

Avery Roberson & Kenzie Wheeler

Corey Ward & Ryleigh Modig

Dana Monique & Keegan Ferrell

Jose Figueroa, Jr. & Raine Stern

Rachel Mac & Zae Romero

Ciana Pelekai & Pia Renee

Gean Garcia & Victor Solomon

Rio Doyle & Zania Alake

Andrew Marshall & Pete Mroz

Cam Anthony & Connor Christian

Ethan Lively & Jordan Matthew Young

And who will make it through during each round?

Read on to find out:

Spoiler Results

Corey Ward and Ryleigh Modig face off against one another. Corey wins, but Ryleigh is stolen by John, Nick, and Blake, and Ryleigh picks John.

When Rachel Mac and Zae Romeo face off against one another, Rachel is chosen, but Zae is stolen by Team Kelly.

When Jordan Matthew Young competes against Ethan Lively, Blake picks Jordan Matthew Young.

When Victoria Solomon faces off against Gean Garcia, John picks Victor Solomon.

Gihanna Zoe and Anna Grace sing against one another. Gihanna Zoe is chosen, but Blake steals contestant Anna Grace.

Pia Renee and Ciana Pelekai’s knockout round crowns Pia the winner.

Pete Mroz and Andrew Marshall compete, but Pete wins. Then, Andrew is stolen by Nick.

How do Knockout Rounds Work?

How do the Knockout Rounds work, to begin with?

Those who made it to the Knockout Rounds are the best competitors of the season.

NBC, per Penn Live, writes, “The artists will be paired again with a member of their team, but this time they find out only minutes before performing who they are being compared against.”

“The artists each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. They are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the live shows. Their coach will choose the winner and the artist not selected will be sent home.”

When it comes to steals and saves, each coach gets one steal during Knockouts and one save during Knockouts.

This year, unlike most, has used virtual audiences from around the country, and all the auditions are pre-taped. And after tonight, there will be two more tapings: next week will be the next set of knockout competitors, and the one after that will be a four-way knockout.

Tonight, Snoop Dogg will be taking his skills to The Voice stage, where he’ll be working as a Mega Mentor for the Knockout Rounds. In a preview for tonight, Jonas says of the singer, “Snoop Dogg just has a Rolodex of songs in his mind.” He then tells the contestants, “I want to see if you’re gonna take me on an emotional roller coaster.”

Who will be victorious this season? Nick? John? Blake? or Kelly?

Tonight’s episode of The Voice will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

