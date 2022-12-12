“The Voice” finale is officially underway! Tonight, the final five will perform two more solos before tomorrow night’s duets with their coaches. Keep reading to see what each of the finalists chooses to sing for their last solo performances in hopes of securing enough viewer votes to take the crown in tomorrow night’s results show, updated live as they air.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “Live Finale, Part 1” (December 12, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

‘The Voice’ 2022 Finale (Part 1) Live Recap: All Performances

Play

Video Video related to ‘the voice’ 2022 live recap: finale performances 12/12 2022-12-12T19:37:36-05:00

The final two-hour results show of “The Voice” season 22 airs live tomorrow night (Tuesday, December 12) at 8 pm Eastern on NBC, where the singers will perform duets with their coaches and the winner will be revealed.

Who Is In the Final 5?

After last week’s shocking semi-final elimination, “The Voice” whittled the field down to the final 5. Unfortunately, Team Gwen lost its final member in Justin Aaron, so coach Gwen Stefani will not be winning season 22 of “The Voice”. Team Legend and Team Camila each have one finalist on their team, while Team Blake has three singers left in the game.

See the team roster below:

Team Legend:

Omar Jose Cardona

Team Gwen: Knocked out in semi-finals

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Team Blake: