The Voice Coaches 2020: Why Nick Jonas Is Not on Season 19

Nick Jonas left The Voice after just one season as a coach on the show. He was a judge during season 18, but left as Gwen Stefani returns to season 19.

Jonas was a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. For season 19, the judges are Clarkson, Legend, Shelton and Stefani.

Season 19 of The Voice premieres tonight, Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jonas Has Not Made a Public Statement About His Reasons for Leaving The Voice

Jonas hasn’t made any public statements about why he left The Voice. In the hours leading up to the season premiere, he did not write on social media about the upcoming show. Instead, he took to social media to encourage his fans to vote.

“Challenge accepted @michelleobama! I challenge @PatrickMahomes @Deandre and @kevinhart4real to create their #VotingSquad 💪🏼 How are you guys voting? Drop your voting plan in the comments. Let’s go!” he wrote.

Stefani left the show for a Las Vegas residency as Jonas joined the show. She is returning for season 19, which Distractify reported may be the reason Jonas left. Her residency ended early due to the coronavirus. Stefani was a judge on seasons 7, 9, 12, and 17, and also appeared on seasons 8 and 10.

Jonas currently has the shortest tenure of any other judge on the show. Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Usher and Shakira coached on the show for two seasons. Last year, one of Jonas’ artists, Thunderstorm Artis, finished as a runner-up.

Fans Questioned Why Jonas Left The Voice as the Season Premiere Drew Near

Jonas fans were dismayed that Nick left The Voice after just one season on the show. They questioned why he left, and if he was ever coming back. One fan shared about her interactions with Jonas when he was a coach.

“We sat in the front row today at The Voice & had so many interactions with Nick. It was PERFECT,” Theresa Madrigal wrote on Twitter one year ago. “Theresa, Jordan, & I were fangirling so hard the girls around us were like “we totally can’t tell you guys are Jonas brothers fans” NO SHAME.”

Yr. ago today Nick Jonas gave me finger guns after I yelled so damn loud when he came out for his 1st taping of the voice… yea I’m BIG sad https://t.co/FuFF5ruOPS — Theresa Madrigal (@_momtheresa) October 14, 2020

She shared the tweet with an update, writing, “Yr. ago today Nick Jonas gave me finger guns after I yelled so da*n loud when he came out for his 1st taping of the voice… yea I’m BIG sad.”

Okay but why did @NBCTheVoice get rid of @nickjonas??????? 😭 — payt (@paytonlb_) October 19, 2020

Another Twitter user asked NBC why he left the show.

“Okay but why did @NBCTheVoice get rid of @nickjonas???????” the tweet said.

Another said Jonas and Mylie Cyrus should have their own show.

Why didn’t they do a The Voice series with both Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas though — jadedjess 🤍✨ TS (@jadeddjess) October 14, 2020

“Why didn’t they do a The Voice series with both Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas though,” the tweet said.

I loved @nickjonas as a coach last season, but @gwenstefani is a fave of mine too. Honestly, keep doing what you’ve been doing! Your team has won how many times now?🤣🙌🏼☮️💟🤙🏼 — Stacey Williams (@StaceyMae1234) October 16, 2020

Stacey Williams replied to a tweet from Blake Shelton, saying she loved both Jonas and Stefani as coaches, and congratulated Shelton on his wins.

“I loved @nickjonas as a coach last season, but @gwenstefani is a fave of mine too,” Williams wrote. “Honestly, keep doing what you’ve been doing! Your team has won how many times now?”

READ NEXT: Nick Jonas’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

