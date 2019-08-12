Nick Jonas’ Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Jonas has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Nick Jonas may be the richest of the Jonas Brothers.

The 26-year-old Jonas Brother has had a successful solo career and acting career. He starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and will reprise his role as Alex on Jumanji: The Next Level. Nick combined his acting and singing skills playing Marius Pontmercy on Les Miserables.

He’s had chart-topping singles as a solo artist, and his singles have gone platinum multiple times. He had a brief run with Nick Jonas & The Administration at the beginning of his solo career before launching himself as a solo artist.

Jonas recently sold his Beverly Hills bachelor pad for $6.9 million, and he and his new wife, Priyanka Chopra, are house hunting in Los Angeles with a $20 million budget.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nick Jonas Has Had a Successful Solo Career, With 3 Platinum Singles

yeah so here's Sophie Turner dragging Priyanka to hold her hand out to her HUSBAND Nick Jonas as he performs Jealous 👀👀💛 :') pic.twitter.com/pSKf5UUFzY — syd (@sydneyhhayes) August 10, 2019

Nick Jonas started his solo career after the Jonas Brothers split up with the short-lived music group, Nick Jonas & The Administration, which formed in 2009. The group put out one eponymous album. It debuted at No. 3, but quickly fell off the charts. The group’s lead single, Who I Am, rose to No. 73 on the Hot 100.

Nick had more success recording and writing under his own name. Two albums made it to the top 10 of Billboard 100. Last Year Was Complicated rose to No. 2. Close, the lead single from the album, became a hit at No. 14. His full-length album, Nick Jonas, earned him a top 10 hit with Jealous and a top 13 hit, Chains.

Three of his singles – Jealous, Chains and Close – went platinum. Jealous went platinum three times.

Nick Jonas has also hit the big screen with acting roles in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Les Miserables, playing Marius Pontmercy, one of the musical’s leading roles. Jonas is set to reprise his role as Alex in Jumanji: The Next Level.

Jonas played the love interest in Les Miserables, torn between two women who adored him. He only reciprocated feelings of one of the women, Cosette. The couple sang a touching duet, A Heart Full of Love. Jonas sang a solo with Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, a poignant ballad reflecting on the loss of war.

While Jonas could not show off his singing skills on the Jumanji movies, he enjoyed the experience of shooting a comedy-packed action movie, especially with the setting in Hawaii, he said during a 2017 interview.

“I knew it was going to be electric, and I’m so thrilled with how it turned out,” he said.

3. Nick Jonas is a King of Sponsored Content

Nick Jonas is a king of sponsored content, even using “sponcon” during his November 2018 bachelor party.

“I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help…” he wrote on Instagram. Jonas had 26.2 million followers as of August 2019.

About a week after the Limebike post, he shared a photo of himself in a sailor hat along with an artfully placed bottle of Elit Vodka.

“Bachelor party weekend is officially underway people,” he wrote.

Elit Vodka even made an appearance in his Sucker music video. Check out the not-so-subtle product placement at 2:08.

4. Nick & the Jonas Brothers Give Back with Change for the Children Foundation

.nickjonas's journey with diabetes has had its ups and downs… pic.twitter.com/ViWsgGEzuw — Natalia Carter 🥑 (@ComiendoenLA) August 11, 2019

Nick Jonas and his brothers give back with their organization, Change for the Children. Nick publicly announced he has Type 1 diabetes during Carnival for a Cure in March 2007, about 1 1/2 years after his diagnosis.

“In March 2007, almost a year and a half after my diagnosis, I publicly announced that I have diabetes at Carnival For a Cure. I knew I wanted to go public and that seemed like the right time. I guess I wanted to kind of get ‘comfortable’ with my diabetes before telling the world about it. Please support me in my effort to raise money for the Jonas Brothers Change for the Children Foundation to help raise awareness for diabetes and find a cure,” he said on the foundation’s website.

The Jonas Brothers Foundation also supports the Special Olympics.

5. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are House Hunting for a $20 Million Los Angeles Home

.@priyankachopra on her grand wedding with @nickjonas: ‘Hopefully, you just do it once. So it’s fine’https://t.co/Vt0eIjcQWn — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) August 11, 2019

Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, are house hunting for a $20 million home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

He sold his Beverly Hills bachelor pad for $6.9 million, which was never listed, TMZ reported. He bought the home in April 2018 for $6.5 million, so he likely did not make much at all on the sale. The modern home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area is 4,129 with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an infinity pool and views of the nearby canyons and hills.

Now the couple is searching in Bel Air or Beverly Hills for a new home with a $20 million budget. Priyanka is worth more than Nick, with a $28 million net worth, according to TMZ.