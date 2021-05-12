‘The Voice’ 5/11: Who Won Tonight’s Instant Save?

Last night, The Voice contestants showcased their vocal chops as they performed for Americans across the country.

Voting for this week opened at the end of Monday’s show, which was live, and continued through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. EST.

On Tuesday, May 11, Carson Daly revealed that Corey Ward received the Instant Save vote.

Now that we’re into the live performances, the contestants’ fates are out of the judges’ hands and the viewers have the power. Fans can vote for their favorites through the show’s official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote.

For those who need a refresher about how it has worked so far, the singer with the highest audience vote advanced to Monday’s episode, and each coach got to pick a remaining member of their team to advance. After that, the ninth spot was awarded to a Wild Card singer, and the Top 17 was declared through the Four-Way Knockout.

Moving forward, here’s what else you need to know:

Blake’s Superstar

Blake Shelton recently revealed that after so many years of auditions for The Voice, he believes that the show has “finally found its ‘first superstar'”.

When Cam Anthony sang Hozier’s “Take Me To Church” on Monday, Shelton declared, “I’ve never had more people asking me about an artist on my team in 20 seasons of doing this show, man. You could be the first superstar that we launch off the show.”

On Team Blake this year are Jordan Matthew Young, Anna Grace, Pete Mroz, and Anthony.

According to NBC’s website, Anthony is only 19-years-old and hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The outlet writes, “Cam grew up in North Philadelphia and turned to music as an escape from the violence and crime he faced in the city. He learned at an early age how to control his voice and honed his skills in the church choir. At 11, Cam’s life changed forever after a video of him singing a Bruno Mars song went viral.”

To date, he has impressed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and has even performed at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Anthony was signed by Dr. Dre at the ripe age of 12 and continues to flourish on the show these days.

On Monday night, Blake also told Cam that he’s brought his A-game every time he’s stepped on the stage. Now, it’s only a matter of time to see if he’s got what it takes to win the season.

The Four-Way Knockout

On Monday night, Emma Caroline Warren left the show after the results of the four-way knockout were revealed.

Warren competed against Savannah Woods, from Team Kelly, Devan Blake Jones, from Team Nick, and Caroline Rial, from Team Legend. Jonas’s singer, Devan Blake Jones, won the round, while the other three singers were sent home.

When Warren spoke to AL.com about her time on the show, she shared, “I’ve grown so much as an artist, but I think what I’ll really take home with me is truly learning to believe in myself.”

The Voice will continue to air on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

