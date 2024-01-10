Lauren Duski Pens Heartfelt Goodbye To Her Late Mother

On January 9, “The Voice” star Lauren Duski took to Instagram to announce the death of her mother, Janis Duski.

The Season 12 runner-up wrote an emotional open letter, detailing her mother’s achievements and her most notable characteristics. Although Lauren Duski offered no cause of death, she alluded to her mother’s struggle with mental health, noting that it was, “nothing to be ashamed of.”

In her post, Lauren Duski revealed that her mother died on January 5 at the age of 59. “Said goodbye to my best friend and hero this past Friday,” she wrote. “My mom was the greatest human I’ve ever known.” Lauren Duski also included several pictures of her mother in a slideshow.

Lauren Duski Honors Her ‘Selfless’ Mother

As her way of memorializing her mother, Lauren Duski wrote about her mother’s ability to love. “She offered her entire being — heart and soul to everyone she encountered and always held up the mirror to remind you of how wonderful and special you were,” wrote Lauren Duski. “She set the bar above the moon.”

For Lauren Duski, her mother’s accomplishments were too great to ignore. “She was an endless dreamer. brilliant. an absolute powerhouse. Top of her class AND president in dental school. Served as a captain in the United States Air Force,” she wrote. “She pioneered the Wolverine Patriot Project alongside the University of Michigan School of Dentistry and made it her mission to provide oral health care to disabled and homeless Michigan military veterans.”

“The Voice” runner-up shared that they often called her mother “Yoda,” she said. Lauren Duski credits her mother’s “endless wisdom, energy, wit and humor,” for the nickname. “She was selfless in every way. She never quit.”

Acknowledging her mother’s struggle with mental health was important for Lauren Duski. She addressed the importance of speaking up. “If you’re struggling, do not be ashamed. Do not be ashamed. Do not be ashamed. Your mental health is nothing to be ashamed of and neither is talking about it,” she wrote.

To end her open letter, Lauren Duski wished to offer hope to those in need. “We have the opportunity to save a generation and beyond,” wrote Duski. “Say ‘I love you’ every chance you get. Don’t wait. You never know the true impact you have on those around you. I love you, mom. Forever. May you rest in glorious peace.”

Grieving Through Her Music

Lauren Duski has a history of being open about losing loved ones. In a March 2019 interview with Think Country Music, she spoke about the pain and emotional connection to her EP, “Midwestern Girl.” On the track, “The Weather (Grandpa’s Song),” she found a way to process the loss of her grandmother just a few years prior. “We lost my Grandma two Christmases ago. We knew she was sick. I was prepared for that,” she said.

For Duski, seeing her grandfather struggle following the loss took its toll on her. “What I wasn’t prepared for, was watching my Grandfather pick up the pieces and move on,” she admitted. “Every time I call him, every time I talk to him, he could only talk about the weather.”

While speaking to Building Our Own Nashville, Lauren Duski opened up about her personal struggles with mental health. “To be completely transparent, I have struggled since high school with heavy insecurity and anxiety,” she revealed.

It wasn’t until she embraced her music, and her fans, that Duski took control of her mental health. “I realized I had let fear hold me back from the one thing that brings me the most life — music,” she said. “Two years ago I offered to be a Pen Pal with my fans, and through hundreds of vulnerable letters, I finally came to a place of ‘holy cow, vulnerability isn’t a weakness and it truly only brings you closer to people.'”

Despite her previous struggles, Duski says that she no longer feels shame about being open about her mental health. “It’s a pretty emotional topic for me. I am so thankful. Because of them I finally had the courage to share my insecurities publicly and found clarity.”