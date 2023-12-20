‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner ‘In Shock’ Over Victory

From a “park bench” to being crowned the Season 24 winner of “The Voice,” one singer is reveling in a true rags-to-riches story. Michael Huntley knows a thing or two about facing adversity. The rock-centric singer known as Huntley endured a period of homelessness before finding his way back to his home state of Virginia. Years later, he now knows a thing or two about something that just 23 people can relate to. Huntley knows what it feels like to be “The Voice” winner.

After a barrage of fiery performances during the December 18 “The Voice” live show, it was still anybody’s game. Despite being considered the favorite going into the finale, Huntley knew that his fate was left in the hands of the fans. But as the results were revealed on Tuesday, his path to victory started to become very clear.

Lila Forde won fifth place in the competition, with Jacquie Roar taking fourth place, and Mara Justine winning third place. With just two spots remaining, the bid for “The Voice” crown came down to Huntley and Ruby Leigh. After a lengthy and excruciating pause from host Carson Daly, Huntley was revealed to be the winner.

Huntley Crowned As ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner

After hearing his name called, Huntley was understandably overcome with emotions. Huntley fought back tears as confetti rained down onto the stage. He was then swarmed by the coaches as well as his fellow contestants. When the dust settled, Huntley was able to collect his thoughts and reflect on his victory.

While speaking after his win, Huntley says that the win almost felt too good to be true. “As soon as I got my name called, I was in shock,” Huntley said. “You know, [with] just how many no’s I’ve gotten in my life, to get one ‘yes’ was insane.”

Huntley was able to reflect on his past and appreciate the journey that brought him to his achievement. “As I said in a past episode, I went from a park bench to “The Voice.” Now I went from a park bench to a winner of “The Voice,” he said.

In November, Huntley told NBC Washington that he knew he was right where he was supposed to be on “The Voice.” For him, leaving everything out there on the stage was where he felt at home. “Every time I get out there, I just feel like it’s where I belong,” Huntley said. “Going out there, just not knowing if that’s going to be enough and I felt I had to give it my all and I don’t want any regrets.”

Huntley Feels Like Ruby Leigh Is A ‘Force To Reckon With’

Following the shocking finale, Huntley caught up with Entertainment Tonight. “The Voice” winner spoke nothing but praise about runner-up Ruby Leigh. “Honestly I was so surprised,” he admitted. “Ruby [Leigh] is so talented and I think that she is a force to reckon with, so the fact that it was us two standing up there, it was right… She’s super talented and when my name got called, I genuinely couldn’t believe it.”

Huntley credits coach Niall Horan as a big reason he was able to bring home the win. For Huntley, it was Horan’s ability to make time for him that made all the difference. “Whenever I feel like I’m too busy or complaining about this process, I kind of just think back and I’m like, this dude’s literally flying around the world and still messaging me back on my emails,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. I respect it very, very much.”

Along with the bragging rights of being named “The Voice” Season 24 Winner, Huntley will also receive $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.