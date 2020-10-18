A Familiar Face Joins ‘The Voice’ as Gwen Stefani’s Team Advisor

This season of The Voice, each coach has chosen a Battle Advisor to help take the competition to the next level. The choices this year range from global superstars to rising country stars and everything in between.

Gwen Stefani recently announced her choice for the Battle Advisor this year. She’ll be joined by Julia Michaels, who she hopes can help her win the season, or at the very least, keep Blake Shelton from winning the season for the second year in a row.

Stefani and Michaels have worked together in the past when Michael helped Stefani write her This is What the Truth Feels Like album. Specifically, she co-wrote “Used to Love You.”

This year, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter will be visiting Team Gwen and helping out during the Battle Rounds.

Michaels will be releasing her debut album this year, according to Nylon. It includes her recent single, “Lie Like This,” which is a love song with touching lyrics about love.

“I have this sort of newfound healthy relationship with love,” Michaels told Nylon. “It’s the first time that I really have been able to experience it without trying to sabotage it or get bitter about it. I think that’s my favorite part about this new era: what I’m talking about is just growing in love and being okay with being loved.”

Season 19 of ‘The Voice’ Premieres on October 19

Season 19 of The Voice returns with a blind audition round on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. central. Returning coaches are Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, and they’ll be joined once again by host Carson Daly.

New additions to the set of The Voice include social distancing and coronavirus-safety protocols as well as a T-shirt cannon courtesy of Team Gwen and an innovative way for Kelly to get her Team Kelly jackets to the singers who choose to join her team.

Other advisors this season include rising country star Kane Brown for Team Blake, R&B artist Miguel who first appeared on The Voice as a mentor in 2013, and Leon Bridges as Kelly Clarkson’s advisor.

The celebrity Mega Mentor has not yet been announced for season 19, which goes with tradition, as the Mega Mentor is usually announced just a week or two before their appearance on the show. Season 18’s Mega Mentor was legend singer-songwriter James Taylor.

The blind auditions this year, as usual, were pre-filmed. They took place in August 2020 with a COVID safety protocol plan in place. The Battle Rounds have begun filming in October 2020.

The Block rule will return to make Blind Auditions even more exciting, as coaches will be able to block the others from choosing singers that they may want on their teams.

The Voice premieres on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. central on NBC. Blind auditions will air on both Monday and Tuesday nights for the next few weeks.

