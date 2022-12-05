‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Semi-Final Performances 12/5

This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end, but in order to make next week’s finale, the Top 8 will have to make it through this week’s semi-final, where three contestants will be eliminated. Tonight, the remaining members of John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton’s teams will have to give it their all if they want to avoid being voted into tomorrow night’s final Instant Save sing-off of the season.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances” (December 5, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

‘The Voice’ 2022 Semi-Finals Live Recap: All Performances

Carson Daly began the episode by introducing the coaches, and informing the audience that the singers will each sing a solo and a duet, the duets will be in celebration of the new Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”.

Team Gwen: Justin Aaron

Justin Aaron opened the competition with a performance of “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo, a song that his wife really loves. Justin said he felt every performance he’s given on the show thus far has led to this one. John said the performance was like Justin’s performance of John’s own song, “‘Glory’ on steroids.” Coach Gwen said she was very impressed with Justin’s growth week-to-week.

Morgan Myles & Bryce Leatherwood: Duet

Morgan Myles and Bryce Leatherwood teamed up for the first Whitney Houston duet of the night, singing a country version of her song “Saving All My Love for You”.

Team Blake: Brayden Lape

Brayden Lape, the youngest singer in the competition, brought his mother to rehearsal to meet Blake before practicing his performance of “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young. Camila said she was so excited about where Brayden’s career will take him. Blake said the end of the performance really stepped up from rehearsal to live show, and that Brayden really put in a lot of work.

Team Legend: Parijita Bastola

Parijita Bastola went next, singing her rendition of Sia’s “Unstoppable”, and said she puts on a metaphorical armor before singing live. Her performance featured mirrors and projections to put Bastola’s image all over the “Voice” studio. Camila was speechless after the performance, and Gwen said she couldn’t believe how present and strong of a singer Parijita was given her young age. John said her presence was infectious.

Brayden Lape & Bodie: Duet

Brayden Lape and Bodie took to the stage for the second Whitney Houston duet of the night, performing a slowed-down, acoustic, version of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

Team Legend: Kim Cruse

Kim Cruse survived last week by winning the Instant Save, and this week she hopes to avoid having to give a sudden-death performance by wowing viewers with her take on “Summertime” from the musical “Porgy and Bess”, saying this is the type of song she would perform at her own live show. All four coaches jumped to their feet after the performance. Blake said he loved to hear Kim’s falsetto upper register, Camila said she felt “entranced in a film” watching Kim sing, and coach John called the performance “divine”.

“The Voice” semi-final results show airs live tomorrow, 8 pm Eastern, on NBC, where fans will see who makes the finale, and be able to vote on who should win the final Instant Save of the season.

Who is Left at the Start of Tonight’s Episode?

Play

The Coaches Look Ahead at the Top 8 | NBC's The Voice 2022 Coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani present the Top 8 artists performing next week in the Lives. Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock… 2022-12-03T01:00:10Z

Unfortunately, multiple contestants have to leave each week to make room for next week’s season finale. Last week, Team Camila lived to see another day when its only member, Morgan Myles earned enough fan support, while Team Gwen and Team Blake each lost one member in Kique and Rowan Grace, respectively.

As it stands, Team Legend and Team Blake are tied with three remaining singers, while Team Gwen and Team Camila are each only down to one. See the full roster below.

Team Legend:

Omar Jose Cardona

Parijita Bastola

Kim Cruse

Team Gwen:

Justin Aaron

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Team Blake: