‘The Voice’ 2022 Runner-Up Revealed

After a fierce three months of competition, “The Voice” season 22 ended this week, and while fans had mixed reactions to the season’s final results, there was one question that was left unanswered.

At the end of last week’s finale results show, host Carson Daly announced which of the top 3 singers was the winner, but never cleared up which of Team Blake’s Bodie and Team Camila’s Morgan Myles was the runner-up.

Days later, NBC has officially revealed that Morgan Myles ended the competition in third place and Bodie is the runner-up, meaning Team Blake took both of the top spots this season, and Camila Cabello ended her first season as a coach in third place.

Hear what Bodie and Morgan had to say about the season below.

Bodie & Morgan Myles Are Both Grateful For ‘The Voice’ Experiences

this is what we prayed for. stay tuned 🫣 pic.twitter.com/t6997RYa2B — bodie (@bodielovesyou) December 14, 2022

“The Voice” season 22’s runner-up and third-place finisher both took to social media to thank their coaches and fans.

Second-place finisher Bodie tweeted a video where he said to viewers, “I am so, so excited. First of all for Bryce, congratulations. Second of all, second place ain’t so bad.” The singer also teased that he is working on new music and that fans have more to look forward to from Bodie on the horizon. “I’m so excited to finally be free, and make music, and do the things I want to do. You guys are about to see some of the coolest stuff I’ve ever done happen this year,” he said.

Morgan Myles shared a message of her own to her Instagram stories, telling fans, “Welp, that is the wrap on ‘The Voice’, what a heck of a season… Wow, all I can say is ‘wow’. I haven’t processed, I’m just like, ‘What just happened?’ Right?” Although Myles is still processing this week’s results, she is also looking to the future.

“Let’s hit the road! Let’s get new music out! Please go and listen to my Spotify, there’s original music out, and I’m just excited to get back to me,” Myles said.

Coaches Blake Shelton & Camila Cabello Had Messages for their Finalists

While coach Gwen Stefani didn’t have any of her singers make the season 22 finale and John Legend’s team only made it to fourth place with Omar Jose Cardona, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton had messages to share with their team members who made the top 3.

“i have so much respect for you as an artist & so much love for you as a person @MorganMylesLIVE – i can’t wait to see where your magical talent, work ethic, and integrity is going to take you next. i’m honored to have been a part of your journey & am forever in your corner 🫶,” Camila tweeted out to Morgan Myles.

Blake took to Instagram to congratulate his winner, Bryce Leatherwood, writing, “I’m such a proud coach.. @bryceleatherwood, you are so damn deserving of this. Thank you America and GET READY WORLD!!!” alongside a photo of himself and Leatherwood, proudly holding the “Voice” trophy.

Blake tweeted out a message to his other finalists, Bodie and Brayden Lape, saying, “it’s been an honor being your coach this season. Y’all should be so proud of yourselves… you know I am!!! Big things to come!!!!! #TeamBlake”.

