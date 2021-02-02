When Does ‘The Voice’ Return to NBC?

You can let out a sigh of relief because a new season of The Voice is just around the corner. Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will all return to the show on March 1 on NBC.

Carson Daly will return as host.

And who will be advising this season? According to Deadline, Luis Fonsi will advise Team Kelly, actor and musician Darren Criss will join Team Nick, Brandy will be helping out Team Legend, and Dan + Shay will be on Team Shelton.

The outlet reported that for its 19th season, The Voice averaged a 2.0 in the 18-49 category, with 10.6 million viewers in total audience measurement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who Is Nick Jonas Replacing?

This season, Jonas will be replacing Gwen Stefani.

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers’ musician tweeted, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @nbcthevoice!! PS – Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend…. #TheVoice.”

Recently, Jonas has been making headlines with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays the role of Pinky in the 2021 drama, The White Tiger.

According to Indian Express, Priyanka shared that Jonas thinks she could very well be the first Jonas to win an Oscar. Priyanka added of her husband, “He just doesn’t do anything badly. It’s insane and it drives me crazy. It’s like everything you do is great.”

Discussing her career direction with the outlet, Chopra added, “I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do.”

Stefani’s Departure From the Show

As for Stefani’s departure from the show, it’s unclear why the No Doubt frontwoman isn’t returning for Season 20.

In November, Newsweek reported, “The last time Stefani missed a season of the show earlier this year, it was because the singer was in the midst of a Las Vegas residency when the auditions for the show were taking place, meaning she was unable to do both. This suggests the singer may be planning further touring in 2021, or simply wants to spend more time with her three children.”

As fans know, Stefani and Shelton also have a wedding to prepare for, which could account for her busy schedule.

According to People, the couple plan on marrying in a chapel built by Shelton on his ranch.

A source recently told the outlet, “It will be smaller with family and only close friends. They aren’t rushing it now but do want to marry soon.” The source added, “Blake’s life in Oklahoma is very different from their L.A. life. They have a lot of freedom there and can do outdoor activities. It’s been such a perfect escape during COVID.”

There, the couple has spent time with Stefani’s children: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the boys will be in attendance at Blake and Gwen’s wedding… whenever that may be.

