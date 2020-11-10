Why Was Kelly Clarkson Wearing an Eye Patch on ‘the Voice’?

Superstar and coach on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, donned an eye patch to some of the tapings of the show, leaving fans concerned when they first spotted it on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’m sorry I look like a pirate,” she said at the time, according to Today. “I hurt my eye and I have to wear it. And, so, it’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today,” she told guest Common.

To his credit, the guest told Clarkson that she looked “fly with your pirate.”

“I think I’m gonna make it my thing,” she replied. “This is my whole album. My next cycle is this.”

Clarkson Hurt Her Eye and Had to Wear a Patch

Clarkson said she was allergic to dust and was doing a shoot for The Voice when dust got in her eye, causing her to wear the eye patch.

“Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something,” she told NBC Los Angeles. “It got infected. It looked like Hitch, you know that movie?”

She was referring to a 2005 Will Smith comedy where his character had an allergic reaction and his eye swelled up.

“When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I had to shoot The Voice a full day for, I think it was Battle Rounds, in a patch and I was wearing all black ’cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin,” she said.

She’s also not sure when the episodes will air, so she’ll appear with the eye patch sometimes and without in others.

Clarkson Wore the Eyepatch to Film Six Episodes of ‘The Voice’

Clarkson wore the eyepatch over her eye for a total of six episodes of The Voice, and she’s not sure when those episodes will air versus the ones without the eyepatch, since they do not show consecutively.

“We did six shows total because we did two shows a day,” she said. “Three days I had to wear a patch. Those are not consecutive, man.”

She continued, “I’m gonna randomly be wearing a patch, like on a random Tuesday, and people are going to be like, ‘She needs to figure out her eye situation.'”

She also wore the eye patch while filming plenty of episodes for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She also posted a photo with the eyepatch on her Instagram page.

The Voice Battle Rounds air for three weeks, two nights a week, so they’ll be on for quite some time, and Clarkson will be wearing the eye patch for half of the episodes. She’ll be all healed up by the time Knockouts air, though, so fans shouldn’t be too worried about the Voice coach.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

