Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? Winner Predictions

Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” is wrapping up on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. With a finale just one week away at the time of writing, fans are wondering who will take home the title of “The Voice” at the end of the season.

Going into the Monday, December 5, 2022, episode, each coach has at least one artist remaining on their team with just eight artists left overall.

Long-time coach Blake Shelton is in the lead with three singers remaining on his team. He has country artists Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood as well as bodie.

John Legend is tied with Shelton now. He still has three strong artists on his team with Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola, and Omar Jose Cardona on his team.

The two women coaches have just one artist each going into the semi-finals.

Camila Cabello is hoping to avoid a repeat of Ariana Grande’s fate from last season and have an artist in the finale. Going into the top 10, she is only coaching Morgan Myles.

Gwen Stefani’s team consists of only Justin Aaron going into the semi-finals.

Read on for predictions about who will ultimately come away with the win.

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22 in 2022?

Right now, it appears that Blake Shelton has the edge over all the other coaches going into the season finale next week.

“The Voice” viewers love voting for self-proclaimed “King” Shelton and his artists. Right now, Shelton has both Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood as his two strong country artists, and either of them could come away with the win. Lape seems to have a bit of an edge, however, as he’s only 17 years old, and some fans love a teen prodigy.

During a press conference ahead of the top 10 reveal, the “Voice” coaches also shared that they believe Lape could take it all.

“How is it that he’s this tall, this handsome, can play all the sports, and can sing? This is not fair. It’s not fair,” Legend said during the press conference.

Shelton’s team also has bodie, an artist who has cross-genre appeal and who has consistently impressed both coaches and fans with his performances.

When it comes to talented vocalists, however, it’s equally as possible that team Camila’s Morgan Myles makes it to the finale and takes home the trophy.

Parijita Bastola could be John Legend’s most-likely winner, as the 16-year-old has been consistent through live shows.

At this point, it’s still anyone’s game to win, but there are defintiely some artists who seem more likely to take it all home.

Shelton’s Contestants Have Extra Incentive to Win the Competition

Shelton is set to leave “The Voice” after next season, which will air in the spring of 2023. His artists want to win his second-to-last season for him.

“Making Blake proud and trying to fight our way to the finale is, I think, each one of ours goals,” Leatherwood told People.

Bodie feels the same way.

“He’s a big piece of history of the show, so it’s kind of cool to be with him and on his way out and win it for him,” bodie shared with the outlet.

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.